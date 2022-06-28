Browns QB Baker Mayfield Sends Message to Cleveland Amid Trade Drama

Baker Mayfield spoke to reporters during his youth football camp in Oklahoma and delivered had a strong message for his former city amid the drawn-out trade drama he’s been dragged into with the Cleveland Browns.

Mayfield was cast aside when the team acquired Deshaun Watson but still has love for Cleveland as a city that welcomed him as the No. 1 overall pick.

“I’m thankful for my four years in Cleveland,” Mayfield told reporters. “A ton of ups and downs and learning experiences I’ll forever keep with me. … The people in Cleveland, it’s a great sports town. I’m thankful for it and there’s no resentment to the city of Cleveland by any means.”

Mayfield’s tenure was a mixed bag in Cleveland. After setting the rookie touchdown record during his first season in just 13 starts, he led the team to their first postseason berth in nearly two decades in 2020. However, last season Mayfield tossed just 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions, slumping down the stretch as the team finished 8-9.

Mayfield admitted that last year was tough for him as he battled through injury, poor play and a heaping helping of criticism.

“I had great times my rookie year. I didn’t start in the beginning. I came in and had fun in the back half of the year. 2019 sucked. 2020 was great, made the playoffs. 2021 was miserable,” Mayfield said on the “Ya Never Know: You know What I Mean?” podcast in April. I’m just looking for stabilization right now.”

Mayfield Says Feeling Mutual to Move on From Browns

There’s been some scuttlebutt that Mayfield could remain and play for the Browns if Watson is handed a year-long suspension. However, the QB shut that down when asked about the possibility.

“I think for that to happen there would have to be some reaching out,” Mayfield told reporters during his youth football camp in Norman, Oklahoma. “But we’re ready to move on, I think — on both sides.”

Currently, the plan for the Browns is to go with veteran journeyman Jacoby Brissett as their starter when Watson is out.

“The Cleveland Browns are still bracing for a significant suspension to their starting quarterback. If the NFL does suspend [Deshaun Watson], expect the Browns to enter training camp with Jacoby Brissett, not Baker Mayfield, as their starting quarterback,” ESPN’s Jake Trotter said on SportsCenter. “While Mayfield remains on Cleveland’s roster, I’ve been told he has no intention of playing for the Browns again. Cleveland has no plans for this to happen either. Instead, in the event of a Watson suspension, look for the Browns to move forward with Brissett, the former Indianapolis Colt, as the starter at quarterback.”

Panthers, Seahawks Weighing Mayfield Trade

The Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks have been the two teams linked most frequently with Mayfield. Both situations would present him an opportunity to compete for a starting gig as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.

The sticking point in negotiations has been Mayfield’s salary for next year, which comes in just under $19 million for next season. With the Browns holding little leverage, teams around the league have played the waiting game, seeing how much of that number they can get the Browns to eat, or if they resort to simply cutting him.

Seeing as they would have to eat Mayfield’s salary with no return, cutting Mayfield is not a likely option for the Browns. Even if they have to take on a chunk of his salary in a trade, the Browns would be able to get a draft pick in return.