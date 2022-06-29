Browns QB Baker Mayfield Put on Notice After Trade Comments

Baker Mayfield broke his silence about his situation with the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday and the quarterback’s comments did not sit well with everyone.

Mayfield has been on the trade market for months, going back to when the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson to be his replacement in March. However, with Watson facing a potential lengthy, season-long extension, the idea of Mayfield sticking around to start for one more year has been floated.

That being said, Mayfield made it clear that he feels that both sides have moved on and he won’t be taking any snaps in orange and brown anytime soon.

“I think for that to happen there would have to be some reaching out,” Mayfield told reporters on Tuesday, June 28. “But we’re ready to move on, I think — on both sides.”

Mayfield’s seeming lack of convinction in that statement got Marcellus Wiley riled up, with the former NFLer turned FS1 host comparing the former top pick to a dog that lost both his bite and bark.

“What happened to Mr. Flagplanter in the turf. Mr. I don’t give a damn. Wherever I go, I’ll make it happen. That does not sound like a man of conviction,” Wiley said on “Speak for Yourself” on Tuesday. “That does not sound like the old Baker Mayfield and that’s a problem. Baker Mayfield, in this momment, looks like the guy who can’t admit that he is still in love with her. And if you’re still in love with her, can you at least go to her, look her in the eye, apologize for all those bad plays and six-win years and tell them the truth. We can make this happen if you are ready, captain.”

Mayfield Requested Trade Prior to Watson Trade

The problem for the Browns and Mayfield is that the relationship may be too far gone to salvage. Even prior to Watson landing in Cleveland, Mayfield was upset with the franchise that selected him No. 1 overall, requesting a trade.

“The relationship is too far gone to mend. It’s in the best interest of both sides to move on,” Mayfield told ESPN at the time.

The Panthers and Seahawks have been the two teams pursuing Mayfield via trade, although neither squad would give him a better setup for success than the Browns. Wiley thinks Mayfield needs to overcome his ego and do what’s best for both himself and the franchise.

“There’s one way to get out of the miscommunication. Speak up,” Wiley said. “Tell the Cleveland Browns you are still in love and want to be the franchise quarterback. Instead, he wants to act like the guy who’s not in love with the team he’s still in love with.”

The Browns would obviously need to be open to the possibility of Mayfield returning as the starting quarterback. Cleveland signed veteran Jacoby Brissett to backup Watson this offseason, well aware that their new starter could miss time.

Brissett has been thrown into some tough situations but his career record as a starter sits at 14-23. He has thrown for 7,742 yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions across 60 appearances, per Pro Football Reference.

Baker Mayfield Frustrated on Timing of Trade

Mayfield still being on the Browns roster really isn’t ideal for anyone but his salary and Cleveland’s lack of leverage has made it tough to find a viable destination. With OTAs and minicamp wrapped up, Mayfield is running out of time to learn whaterver offense he lands in prior to training camp.

“I think I got frustrated with it not happening before minicamp and all those things,” he said. “But that’s the stuff that’s out of control, so, you know, let those things happen and fall into place.”

Mayfield also wanted to make a point that he has no grudge against the city of Cleveland and Browns fans, giving them a special shoutout.

“I’m thankful for my four years in Cleveland,” Mayfield said. “There [were] a ton of ups and downs and learning experiences that, uh, I’ll forever keep with me. But [there have been] teammates and friends and relationships that I’ll have for a lifetime.

“I’m thankful for it. There’s no resentment toward the city of Cleveland by any means.”

It’ll be a busy July for both Mayfield and the Browns as they sort out their respective futures.