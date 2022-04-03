Wife of Brown QB Baker Mayfield Sounds Off Amid Drama

Baker Mayfield is expected to appear on a podcast this week amid his ongoing drama with the Cleveland Browns, but the quarterback’s wife, Emily, is setting the bar for the appearance.

Mayfield will be on the Ya Never Know: You know What I Mean? podcast with f.k.a. Mike Stud and the general expectation is that the former top pick will be discussing everything he’s been going through following Cleveland trading for Deshaun Watson. Emily Mayfield said that won’t be the case.

“People will be terribly disappointed when they find out he went on the podcast due to the fact that Mike is our friend. And the purpose was never to talk about work lol,” Emily Mayfield tweeted.

https://twitter.com/emilywmayfield6/status/1510288727825956873

Regardless of what Mrs. Mayfield might say, the timing of the appearance seems like more than a coincidence. It would be a bit shocking if Mayfield didn’t at least lightly tread on his side of the story.

Baker Mayfield Has Been Quiet as Browns Search for Trade

Baker Mayfield has not said anything about his current situation since publishing a message on social media that may have been the catalyst in the Browns upping their efforts to land Deshaun Watson.

“I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God’s plan throughout this process,” Mayfield wrote before the trade for Watson went through. “I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I’ve always done at every stage and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap.”

With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. pic.twitter.com/psipN96cmh — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 16, 2022

It’s unclear where Mayfield will take his next snap or if he’ll be a starter. The trade market has been light, but that’s mostly because he carries a salary of nearly $19 million for next season, which teams are unwilling to take on. The Browns are holding out hope that a situation where arise where they can trade Mayfield and not have to eat part of his salary or give up draft compensation.

Baker Mayfield’s Wife Has Been Vocal on Social Media

Emily Mayfield has come to the defense of her quarterback husband previously on social media. During the season, she called out Browns “fans” for their criticism of Baker, who had not revealed the extent of his shoulder injury yet.

“For all of you ‘fans’ who are blaming yesterday’s loss solely on Baker, wake up. It was one hell of a game and that game could have gone either way. He left it all on the field.

“You truly don’t know what you have. I have watched him give his all and change the entire culture in CLE, yet he gets so little credit for it. He never asks for recognition and continues to carry the weight day in and day out, despite the hate. If you’re a true fan, SUPPORT our guys. Baker, and everyone else. The hate does NOTHING for them.”

A change of scenery might be best for all involved after last season spiraled out of control, with Mayfield struggling and the Browns finishing 8-9.