Browns QB Baker Mayfield Speaks Out on Death Threats

Baker Mayfield’s wife shared earlier this week that the couple has received death threats and the Cleveland Browns quarterback spoke out on the issue on Thursday while meeting with reporters.

Mayfield tossed a career-high four interceptions against the Packers last weekend, a performance he admitted “hurt” the team. But it’s never acceptable to threaten a player’s well-being off the field, regardless of how big of a “fan” someone is of the team.

“It’s hard for me to say not to listen to it because I have quite a bit of experience of hearing a lot of opinions on the outside coming in,” Mayfield told reporters on Thursday, December 30. “It’s just one of those things where we’re in a world today in society that there’s a lot of keyboard warriors that make empty threats and things like that. It’s quite honestly ignorant when they go after people that aren’t directly involved in football, and then when you talk about taking your own life, killing somebody or all, that, to me, is ignorance. But I try not to listen to it ’cause those are not the people that I would listen to whether it was good or bad regardless.”

While Mayfield is able to dodge a lot of the criticism by staying off social media, he understands that it’s much harder for his family members — who are trying to live normal lives — to do so.

“So it’s tough to tell your loved ones and your family not to defend you and look into stuff. That’s just human nature,” Mayfield said. “But you have to take one day at a time and realize your priorities, your family members, the people that truly matter to you, those are the opinions you need to listen to. It’s just one of those things that it’s blown up to be a much bigger deal on the outside. It’s not like it’s anything new for us.”

Emily Mayfield took to Instagram on Tuesday to give a voice to what she and Baker have been going through.

“It’s crazy how much negativity is amplified via social media. I’m still a believer that there’s more good people out there than bad, but WOW does social media make me think otherwise sometimes. Which plays into why I love to spread positivity. Our world needs more of it.

“The death threats, lies being told about my husband, and blatant DISRESPECT never ceases to amaze me. For the record — I pray for those of you who even think those thoughts, let alone type them out. I hope you can find some happiness so you stop trying to steal it from others.”

Baker Mayfield Ready for Big Game Against Steelers

Despite the Browns dropping their last two games in a crushing fashion, the team still has a chance to make the postseason and win the AFC North.

The Browns need to win their final two games and get some help this week, needing both the Ravens and Bengals to lose. The Ravens see the Rams, while the Bengals take on the Chiefs.

The Browns face the Steelers on Monday Night Football at Heinz Field in what is likely Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game.

“With everything at stake, I think it would be great environment,” Mayfield said, “so I’m expecting it to be an even better environment.”

The Browns are a 3.5-point road favorite for the matchup.