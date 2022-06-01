Dark Horse NFC Squad Implored to Trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is being pitched as the quarterback of the future for the New Orleans Saints as the Cleveland Browns continue to search for a trade partner for the former top overall pick.

The Browns have been unable to trade Mayfield following their acquisition of Deshaun Watson, with the limited number of suitors unwilling to take on the former top pick’s $18.8 million salary — or even a smaller chunk of it — for next season.

The two teams that have been most prevalent in the Mayfield trade talks have been the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks, although there hasn’t been a tremendous amount of traction in getting a deal done. FS1’s Colin Cowherd believes that the Saints should throw their hat in the ring to acquire Mayfield as their quarterback of the future.

“Baker Mayfield and his agent should try to get to New Orleans. Number one: [The Saints] already moved Taysom Hill, I think smartly, out of the quarterback room. Number two: Nobody is really all-in on Jameis,” Cowherd said on Tuesday’s edition of The Herd. “He’s always been, you know, Jameis. He went 7-9, [the Bucs] brought in [Tom] Brady, and won the Super Bowl. That was not a great day in [Winston’s] career. He has a lot doubters and now he is limping around.”

Browns Have Called Mayfield’s Situation ‘Fluid’

Cowherd is a long-time hater of Mayfield, going back to his college days. However, he thinks that the former Oklahoma standout would be an upgrade over Winston, who is coming off a torn ACL.

“Tom [Brady] is moving on,” Cowherd said. “If you acquire Baker Mayfield with that defense in a weak division with two other teams rebuilding, in one year Baker is the best quarterback.”

The Browns have remained relativley quiet on the situation with Mayfield but general manager Andrew Berry won’t be jumping the gun on any trade.

“It’s a fluid situation,” Berry said while appearing on 92.3 The Fan in May. “We will deal with it day by day.”

What has become clear as of late is that the Browns will not be cutting Mayfield under any circumstance, even if he’s still on the roster by training camp. If they were to cut him, Cleveland would owe Mayfield the entirety of his salary, minus whatever he signs for with another team (which likely wouldn’t be for more than the minimum).

Baker Mayfield Will Play With Chip on His Shoulder

Much of the narrative surrounding Mayfield’s future in the NFL has been negative, which is understandable considering he passed for just 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season as he battled injuries.

That being said, Mayfield has proven throughout his career that he embraces being the underdog. And there’s reason to believe that Mayfield can be an above-average starter. He had an outstanding rookie season and also helped the Browns to a playoff berth — and win — in 2021.

“I had great times my rookie year. I didn’t start in the beginning. I came in and had fun in the back half of the year. 2019 sucked. 2020 was great, made the playoffs. 2021 was miserable,” Mayfield said during an appearance on the Ya Never Know: You know What I Mean? podcast in April. “I’m just looking for stabilization right now.”

Could that stabilization come in the Big Easy? Or will Mayfield land elsewhere? Only time will tell what is next for the embattled Browns quarterback.