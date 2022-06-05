The trade drama between the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield has stretched on longer than anyone could have imagined and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms thinks the franchise screwed over the former top pick.

Simms believes the Browns have done Mayfield dirty, basically leaving him in limbo following the acquisition of Deshaun Watson.

“They did Baker Mayfield dirty and so has everybody else,” Simms said this week on an episode of Pro Football Talk Live. “Cleveland has done Baker Mayfield dirty. The media has done Baker Mayfield dirty. The fact people have thrown him away and cast him as a low-level starter, I think is wrong.”

Mayfield would agree. Earlier this offseason the outspoken quarterback said he felt disrespected by how the Browns handled their pursuit of Watson.

“I have no regrets of my time in Cleveland, of what I tried to give to that place,” Mayfield said on the April 13 episode of “YNK: you know what I mean?” “The respect thing is all going to be a personal opinion. I feel disrespected, 100%. I was told one thing, and they completely did another.”

Simms: Baker Mayfield’s Arm is Special

Play

Video Video related to former qb puts browns on notice for baker mayfield trade saga 2022-06-05T14:46:32-04:00

Teams have been unwilling to take on Mayfield mostly due to the $18.8 million he’s owed for next season, which is also complicated by the Browns holding very little leverage in negotiations. The Panthers and Seahawks have been the teams most prominent in rumors but both would want the Browns to eat a giant chunk of Mayfield’s salary in a deal.

It’s less about Mayfield’s talent, although much of the conversation usually ends up there following a year where the Heisman winner played through a torn labrum in his non-throwing should, tossing just 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.

“When you go back and watch Baker Mayfield, and when you watch him healthy… there’s a lot of wow factor,” Simms said. “There’s a lot of things to like about his game. He is a good NFL starting quarterback who has the potential to be, in my opinion, kind of a top-10 quarterback. His arm is that special.”

Simms Believes Baker Mayfield is a Starting Quarterback

Play

YNK Podcast #98 – Baker Mayfield We were lucky enough to have our good friend, and neighbor, Baker Mayfield at the ranch on Lake Travis a few weeks ago. Baker touched on his unconventional start in the league, his current situation, and his mindset through it all. 2022-04-13T15:49:16Z

Mayfield has admitted that his career has been a mixed bag, which isn’t entirely his fault. He had four head coaches over his first three seasons and his relationship with current Cleveland skipper Kevin Stefanski seemed to deteriorate towards the end of last season.

“I had great times my rookie year. I didn’t start in the beginning. I came in and had fun in the back half of the year. 2019 sucked. 2020 was great, made the playoffs. 2021 was miserable,” Mayfield said during an appearance on the “Ya Neva Know: you know what I mean?” podcast in April. “I’m just looking for stabilization right now.”

Mayfield’s next stop will be big for his NFL future. Now in the final year of his rookie deal, he needs to get on the field to prove to teams that he can be a productive starter in the league, setting him up for a new contract.

“He’s getting crushed and killed because he played tough through injury and people are holding that against him and it’s not right,” Simms said. “And he is a starting quarterback and it’s amazing he’s still sitting here in limbo because of Cleveland… because of Cleveland, Baker Mayfield’s career and this season is in limbo as far as what the hell is going to happen.”

Simms ranked Mayfield as the No. 17 quarterback in the league in his annual rankings, which sorts through the top 40 passers in the league.