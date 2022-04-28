Browns QB Baker Mayfield a ‘Lock’ to Land With NFC West Squad

It’s likely that Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield finds a new home this week during the NFL Draft via trade and the Seattle Seahawks are believed to be a lock to land the former top pick.

Marc Sessler of NFL Network put out his 10 locks for the draft, which included Mayfield being shipped to the Seahawks for a fourth-round pick. It’s a decent return for the Browns, although they’d likely end up eating some of Mayfield’s near $19 million salary in the deal.

The most anticipated moment of draft season is finally here 👀 It’s @MarcSessler’s annual Mock Draft! And introducing a new element, 10 LOCKS 🔒 Listen now: https://t.co/37db5NQkuj pic.twitter.com/RGu50OHPw2 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 27, 2022

The Seahawks have been one of the more prominent teams rumored to be in the Mayfield sweepstakes, although Seattle has been very patient in waiting out the situation, with the Browns holding little to no leverage in such a small QB market.

Mayfield’s tenure has been a mixed bag in Cleveland. After setting the rookie touchdown record during his first season and he led the team to their first postseason berth in nearly two decades in 2020. However, last season Mayfield tossed just 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions, slumping down the stretch as the team finished 8-9.

Mayfield admitted that last year was tough for him as he battled through injury, poor play and a heaping helping of criticism.

“I had great times my rookie year. I didn’t start in the beginning. I came in and had fun in the back half of the year. 2019 sucked. 2020 was great, made the playoffs. 2021 was miserable. I’m just looking for stabilization right now,” Mayfield said on the Ya Never Know: You know What I Mean? podcast.

Seahawks Not Eager to Trade for Mayfield: Report

It’s draft time, so rumors are being fired around at a rapid pace. Earlier this week veteran reporter Josina Anderson poured some cold water on the Mayfield to Seattle rumors.

“Spoke to a league source on Baker Mayfield,” Anderson tweeted. “At this time, the Seahawks still don’t sound overly eager on dealing for the Browns quarterback and his salary at that price in a situation where they feel Cleveland has to eventually move him. Still worth monitoring.”

After moving on from Russell Wilson, the Seahawks are relying on former first-round pick Drew Lock, veteran Geno Smith and former Colts backup Jacob Eason. Head coach Pete Carroll made it clear earlier this offseason that the team would investigate other options to beef up the QB room. “We are totally in the mentality that the fourth guy may be important to us for the long haul,” Carroll said in March. “So we are definitely still in the quarterback business. There are some veterans out there to be had. There are still some guys out there. Yeah, we are still looking.”

Panthers Another Prime Landing Spot for Mayfield

Another team that has been in the mix for Mayfield is the Panthers, who currently have Sam Darnold and PJ Walker on their roster at quarterback. Carolina holds the No. 6 overall pick in the draft but the team could go in a variety of directions with that pick.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has the Panthers taking offensive tackle Charles Cross from Mississippi State, while ESPN’s Mel Kiper has the NFC South squad taking quarterback Malik Willis from Liberty.

If the Panthers decide to not go with a quarterback with that pick, the chances they deal for Mayfield increases. The Panthers informed Darnold that there is a pretty good chance they add a quarterback by the end of the weekend, which could be a rookie or Mayfield.

“In our conversation I said, ‘Hey, we are going to add to this [quarterback] group through this weekend, there’s a pretty good chance we could add to this group,'” Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said in his pre-draft press conference. “It’s open competition. It’s his spot right now, but whoever can take the spot and run with it, we’re going to do that.”