Proposed Trade Swaps Browns QB Baker Mayfield for Pro Bowl Receiver

The Seattle Seahawks have been sniffing around a trade for displaced Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield and a proposed deal between the teams has “firework” potential.

The Browns have had a tough time finding a trade partner to take on Mayfield and his $19 million salary for next season. However, the proposed trade from Bleacher Report would be a score for the Browns, landing Metcalf in exchange for Mayfield, a 2023 second-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick.

Here’s what B/R’s Kristopher Knox had to say about the potential blockbuster:

In this scenario, Seattle would get a one-year opportunity to see if Mayfield can be [Russell] Wilson’s heir and some added draft capital to go up and get a quarterback in 2023 if he isn’t. Cleveland, meanwhile, would get a proven Pro Bowl-caliber receiver to pair with Cooper on the perimeter. Armed with a league-high $41 million in cap space, the Browns could give Metcalf the long-term deal he is seeking and give a large chunk of his money up front.

Potential Mayfield for Metcalf Swap has Roadblocks

There are a lot of contingencies attached to the trade that the sides would have to sort out. While the Browns have cap room to work with this season, they have a bevy of hefty contracts on the books for the coming seasons, including Myles Garrett, Deshaun Watson, Denzel Ward and Nick Chubb. Cooper will also account for a $23 million cap hit in 2023 and 2024, but the idea of pairing him with Metcalf is an intriguing one.

Metcalf was a Pro Bowler in 2020, notching 83 catches for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns. He took a small step back last year with 967 yards and 12 touchdowns as the Seahawks stumbled to 7-10. However, Metcalf is an athletic freak and could do some damage with Watson throwing him the ball.

Then there’s the Seahawks, who would have to do some cap gymnastics to fit the entirety of Mayfield’s salary for next season. Seattle has just $16.354 million in cap room remaining for next season, per Over the Cap. While the Browns are already giving up quite a bit, they could eat a portion of Mayfield’s money to help facilitate a deal.

Metcalf Was No Show for Seahawks Minicamp

What would work in the Browns’ favor is that Metcalf could be open to the idea of leaving Seattle for a fresh start. His Pro Bowl quarterback is now in Denver and Metcalf skipped mandatory minicamp to send a message to the team amid negotiations.

“These are crucial weeks to get something done, and we’ll see what happens and hope that we can work something out,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said in June. “[We’ve] really intended to get that done.”

The question also remains about the Seahawks interest in Mayfield, which has been disputed at times. Publicly, Carroll has said he feels good about his QB room with Drew Lock and Geno Smith battling for the starting gig.

“They’ve been really impressive,” Carroll said on June 18, via ESPN. “And it’s not been any one sequence here or one day here. They have just been solid throughout. We’ve shared a ton of reps. Geno has gone with the first group throughout, but they’ve had very close to equal reps in situational opportunities throughout. … They’ve done a terrific job so far. They look in control.”

Mayfield is coming off a down season where he completed 60.5% of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He had surgery on a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder this offseason but will be ready to roll for training camp.