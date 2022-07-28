Panthers QB Baker Mayfield Takes Shot at Browns in Viral Video

It only took one day of training camp for Baker Mayfield to deliever some subtle shade aimed at the Cleveland Browns.

On his way to practice, Mayfield was greeted by fans yelling his name but spotted someone sporting a Browns jersey. Mayfield looked over and quickly said, “Get that jersey outta here,” per Schuyler Callihan of Sports Illustrated.

Baker to a fan holding his Browns jersey: “Get that jersey outta here.” pic.twitter.com/jDkZcoqp8K — Schuyler Callihan (@Callihan_) July 27, 2022

Later in the day, David Newton of ESPN caught up with the fan wearing the orange and brown garb and got her story.

“Born in Chagrin Falls, Ohio. …43 years a Browns fan. Glad that Baker came here to Carolina instead of going to the Steelers. And I will be rooting for the Panthers opening day against the Browns,” she said while holding up a sign welcoming Mayfield to Carolina.

Baker Mayfield Said He Was Thankful for Time in Cleveland

The Browns went through an ugly divorce with Mayfield this offseason after acquiring Deshaun Watson via a blockbuster trade to take over at quarterback. After much speculation, the Panthers finally pulled off the move for Mayfield on July 6, with the former top pick converting some salary to incentives to make it happen.

The Panthers will pay just $4.85 million of Mayfield’s salary, while the Browns will pay $10.5 million, per ESPN. Mayfield converted the leftover $3.5 million into incentives, which he can earn during the season.

“There was a little bit of sacrifice on all three fronts, between Cleveland, Carolina, and myself,” Mayfield said in his introductory press conference. “To me, it’s ready for a fresh start first and foremost. I’m extremely grateful for the four years I had in Cleveland — it’s a great football town. It’s the start of my career, however long, God willing, it will be. I’m thankful for it.”

Mayfield’s tenure in Cleveland was a turbulent one but there was no doubt he helped turn the franchise around. He led the Browns to their first playoff victory in more than two decades during the 2020-21 season, passing for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions during the campaign.

However, Mayfield took a step back last year, with injuries and internal turmoil partly to blame. He tossed 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as the Browns stumbled to an 8-9 finish.

Mayfield was asked if he holds a grudge against the Browns and delivered what might not be a full-truth response, especially considering his latest statement.

“I try not to,” Mayfield said with a smile.

Browns Could See Baker Mayfield in Week 1

If Mayfield beats out Sam Darnold for the starting gig with the Panthers, he’ll see his old team in Week 1. However, the Browns aren’t getting ahead of themselves.

“I wish him well, I think he’s in a really good spot,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters from training camp on July 27. “We’ll see — I’m not going to speak for coach Rhule on who plays. We’ll have time to talk about those things.”

While the Browns are still sorting out their own QB situation with a potential suspension looming for Watson, Mayfield will have to face a couple of old friends in pass-rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett.

Garrett racked up a franchise single-season record 16 sacks last season and was asked if he’s thought about the idea of sacking his former quarterback.

“Not really,” Garrett said. “Some of my friends were, but that’s good for them. They can make their jokes, they can have fun with it. But I have a lot of time with Jacoby (Brissett) and all these other quarterbacks I’ve seen before, (Josh) Dobbs. Just being able to work against them, work against Jed (Wills Jr.) and just trying to improve on my technique and my fundamentals and drive those points home with some of the younger guys, that’s all I’m really focused about.”

It’s quite the storyline, but it all comes back to Mayfield winning the starting job. If he doesn’t, he’ll just be holding a clipboard on the sideline when the Browns come to town.