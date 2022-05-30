Browns QB Baker Mayfield All Smiles in Latest Photo Amid Drama

Baker Mayfield’s NFL future remains unclear as his situation with the Cleveland Browns continues to unfold, but the former No. 1 overall pick appears fairly unbothered by the drama, attending a boat party in what looked to be his home state of Texas over the holiday weekend.

Mayfield’s wife, Emily, posted a picture of the Browns quarterback on social media and they were all smiles.

Mayfield has remained away from the team as he rehabs his surgically repaired shoulder, which he had a procedure on in January. He’s also waiting to see if a team will pounce and make a trade, giving him another opportunity to start in the NFL.

Mayfield skipped Browns’ OTAs from May 24-26 and also passed on a trip to the Bahamas with the rest of the offense. Both absences were entirely expected, considering his standing with the team.

Mayfield is essentially in limbo following the Browns’ acquisition of Deshaun Watson as his replacement. Mayfield has been clear that he felt disrespected by the process and how the Browns handled the situation. Even prior to the move for Watson, Mayfield demanded a trade out of Cleveland.

“I was told one thing and they completely did another,” Mayfield said on an episode of the “Ya Never Know” podcast in April. “That’s what I’m in the middle of right now.”

Browns Willing to Wait Out Situation With Mayfield

The Browns have remained tight-lipped on the situation with Mayfield but general manager Andrew Berry won’t be jumping the gun on any trade.

“It’s a fluid situation,” Berry said while appearing on 92.3 The Fan. “We will deal with it day by day.”

For a trade to happen, it all comes down to the numbers, which have been the sticking point in negotiations from the outset. The Panthers and Seahawks have been the two teams most prominent in talks for Mayfield but neither squad is willing to take on the entirety of his almost $19 million salary.

The Browns have little to no leverage in negotiations and it’s believed that some teams could be waiting to see if Cleveland eventually cuts Mayfield, letting him choose his next team and absorbing all of his salary — minus whatever his next team signs him for. However, according to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns have no plans to cut Mayfield, even if he remains on the roster when training camp begins. Per Cabot:

The Browns have no plans to cut Mayfield, even if he’s still on the roster at the start of training camp in July, a league source tells cleveland.com. With Mayfield under contract for a fully-guaranteed $18.86 million, it makes no sense for the Browns to cut him and take the entire hit. They’ll subtract whatever he makes from his next team from that amount, but it wouldn’t make much of a dent.

Browns RB Nick Chubb Offered Mayfield Praise

Mayfield’s teammates on the Browns have remained mostly quiet about the on-going situation, outside of Nick Chubb. The stoic running back offered some support for Mayfield while speaking to reporters at OTAs.

“Me and Baker came in together, so we’ve always been close,” Chubb said. “That won’t change at all. He’ll still be one of my best friends that I’ve met. He’ll be a great person overall. Those things won’t change at all.”

Much of the narrative surrounding Mayfield’s future has been negative, which is understandable considering the disappointing season he’s looking to bounce back from. The former Heisman winner was wildly inconsistent while playing through the torn labrum, passing for just 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. That being said, Mayfield has shown his upside as a starter, helping the Browns to a playoff berth — and win — in 2021.