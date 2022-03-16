Baker Mayfield Sounds Off After Browns Meeting With Deshaun Watson

Baker Mayfield has issued a statement about his future with the Cleveland Browns after weeks of rampant speculation and the team taking a meeting with Deshaun Watson.

Mayfield has been in the midst of a social media hiatus but broke it to issue a statement to the city of Cleveland, saying “with many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is.”

The lengthy statement was published to the quarterback’s social media channels and read:

The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me. We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs. I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God’s plan throughout this process. I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I’ve always done at every stage and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap. Whatever happens…I just want to say thank you to the fans who truly embraced who I am and the mentality that aligned so well with this city’s hard working people. Cleveland will always be part of Emily and my story. And we will always be thankful for the impact it has had and will have in our lives.

Browns Likely to Part Ways With Mayfield: Report

The statement sounds very much like a goodbye from Mayfield, who is clearly not too happy about the Browns openly making courting Watson to be his replacement. The Browns had a meeting with Watson on Tuesday and reports indicated that the Browns have already made an offer.

“The first step for the Saints, Panthers, and Browns in arranging a meeting with QB Deshaun Watson was presenting a trade package to the Texans, per multiple league sources. Once Houston approved, only then did they meet,” ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported.

That means if Watson chooses Cleveland as his next destination, it’s basically a done deal.

And Mayfield’s future with the Browns might be over even if a deal doesn’t get done for Watson. Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported that even if the Browns fail to land Watson, the former first-round pick could still be traded “considering that the Browns are trying to replace him and are prepared to give up the farm to get Watson.”

The Browns are the only AFC team in the mix for Watson, which may keep it from happening. The other teams reported to be in the mix are the Saints, Panthers and Falcons, who Watson will meet with on Wednesday. Of those teams, the Browns provide the most win-now situation, if that’s what Watson is interested in.

Browns Had Backed Baker Mayfield as Starter Next Season

The Browns had not been shy about saying Mayfield would be back as the starter next season after an injury-riddled season. It was a sentiment both general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski repeated as recently as the NFL Combine.

“We fully expect Baker to be our starter and bounce back,” Berry told reporters January 11. “Generally speaking, we are looking forward to Baker obviously getting healthy in the offseason and then putting good work into the spring and with his coaches for having the type of season we know he can have moving forward.”

Mayfield passed for 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this past season but slumped down the stretch, tossing seven of those interceptions in the final three games with the Browns hunting a playoff spot. He had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder in January. He played through the injury after suffering it in Week 2 against the Texans while trying to make a tackle following an interception.

If Mayfield is dealt, it sounds unlikely that he’d be part of the deal for Watson. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport pointed to the Colts and Seahawks as being players for his services. Mayfield is on the final year of his rookie deal and will be paid just under $19 million.