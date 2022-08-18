Panthers Make Final Call on Future of Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is expected to be named the starter in Carolina, setting up a collision course with the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.

The Browns sent Mayfield to the Panthers to conclude an ugly offseason breakup with the former top overall pick. After acquiring Deshaun Watson, Mayfield remained on the roster for months before finally escaping career limbo and finding a new home in Carolina via trade.

While the QB competition is still officially ongoing in Carolina, The Athletic reported that Mayfield is expected to be named the Week 1 starter, showing enough in training camp and the preseason to propel him past Sam Darnold. The team has yet to make an official announcement.

Mayfield has historically played best with a chip on his shoulder and has been clear that the opener against the Browns is something he’s looking forward to.

“I’m not going to sit here and be a robot and tell you that’s not one I’ve marked on the calendar already,” Mayfield said in an interview posted July 12 on the Panthers’ team website. “One, that’s not who I am. To me, it’s about winning games. Whoever we have marked on the schedule, I’m going to try to win. Obviously, this one has a little more history and personal meaning, but for me, it’s about winning and setting the tone for the rest of the year, and however I can help this team do that, I’m going to do.”

Mayfield Eager to Prove He Can be Franchise QB

Play

Baker Mayfield explains the perks of joint practices 'It's not scripted, so you have to react and do your job.' Subscribe to the Panthers YT Channel: bit.ly/35gP3RB For More Panthers NFL Action: bit.ly/2nv06FN #CarolinaPanthers #Panthers #NFL For more Panthers action: panthers.com/ Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/CarolinaPanthers Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/panthers/ Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/Panthers 2022-08-17T17:56:06Z

Mayfield is entering a crucial year for his future and is in need of a bounce-back season after he completed 60.5% of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns against 13 interceptions in 2021. Mayfield will be an unrestricted free agent after the end of the season.

While Mayfield was inconsistent, at least part of it can be attributed to a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder he suffered while trying to make a tackle in Week 2 against the Texans.

“Coming back heathy, it’s not a redemption year,” Mayfield told reporters on August 17. “I know what I’m capable of. I’m not trying to prove anything to anybody else. I’m just trying to lead this locker room the best I can and win a bunch of ball games.”

Mayfield has looked solid during his short stint in Carolina, even winning over wide receiver Robbie Anderson, who vocally opposed dealing for the former Browns QB.

“He’s smart,” Anderson said. “He’s picked up the offense, like, rapidly. I like his energy a lot. I like that a lot about him. Like his leadership. And his confidence.”

Browns Sorting Out Their Quarterback Situation

While the Panthers appear to have some certainty under center heading into the season, the same can’t be said for the Browns. Cleveland is still awaiting the final word on Watson’s suspension, which was initially set at six games but the NFL has appealed in an effort to extend the ban and levy a fine against the Browns QB.

Multiple reports pointed to Watson and the NFL Players Association being invovled in “active” negotiations with the NFL to reach a settlement. The Associated Press indicated previously that Watson would accept an eight-game suspension and $5 million fine.

Jacoby Brissett will be the Week 1 starter for the Browns, unless the team decides to explore a move for Jimmy Garoppolo.