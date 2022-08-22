Baker Mayfield Sends Message to Browns After Being Named Starter

Baker Mayfield will get his shot at revenge against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 and is looking forward to seeing his former team when the season kicks off.

Mayfield was officially named the Carolina Panthers starter on Monday and he was clear during a press conference that the game will mean a little extra to him.

“When that time comes, three weeks from now, we are going to handle prepping for Cleveland. A lot of attachment there,” Mayfield told reporters. “I’m not going to be here and be a robot and say it doesn’t mean anything. It will, but right now all that matters is me continuing to improve until the regular season starts.”

Baker on facing CLE Week One: “There’s a lot of attachment there.” Adds that he’s not going to be a robot and say it won’t mean anything – “It will.” pic.twitter.com/V1TddvzzXD — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) August 22, 2022

The Browns, on the other hand, are not ready to start talking about the idea of facing the franchise’s former No. 1 overall pick on September 11.

“I did not see that,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said when asked about Mayfield’s recent placement atop Carolina’s depth chart. “We will wait to talk about Carolina until we get there. I am still in Week 3 of the preseason mode.”

Stefanski has turned down questions about the idea of facing Mayfield previously, wanting the QB battle in Carolina to shake out before entertaining the thought.

“I think [Browns GM Andrew Berry] and Carolina worked really hard on that over the course of weeks. Like a mentioned to you guys, that was a unique situation. I wish him well, I think he’s in a really good spot,” Stefanski told reporters from training camp on July 27. “We’ll see — I’m not going to speak for coach Rhule on who plays. We’ll have time to talk about those things.”