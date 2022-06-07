Proposed Trade Swaps Browns QB Baker Mayfield for Former Top Pick

The Cleveland Browns have yet to find any takers for a Baker Mayfield trade but a newly-proposed quarterback swap with the Carolina Panthers for Sam Darnold is a compelling — albeit improbable — option.

The move was proposed by prominent Panthers insider Joseph Person of The Athletic, who added that trade talks between the sides could reignite shortly with mandatory minicamp approaching later this month.

The Panthers and Browns previously discussed a trade during the draft, although it fell apart with the teams unable to agree on the amount of salary each side would take on. The Panthers wanted the Browns to pay more than $13 million of Mayfield’s contract, according to The Charlotte Observer.

Person believes a swap of Mayfield for Darnold could work for both sides, as long as Carolina sweetens the deal with a solid draft pick. Per Person:

One possibility would be sending Darnold to Cleveland in a swap of top-three quarterbacks from the 2018 draft. The Browns look to be set with Jacoby Brissett as Watson’s backup. But if the Panthers add a draft-pick sweetener or otherwise convince Cleveland to take Darnold, the money could be a wash. [Head coach] Matt Rhule has made it clear he remains open to bringing in another quarterback, others in the organization question how big an upgrade Mayfield would be.

Cap Room Not Problem for Browns or Panthers This Season

It’s certainly an interesting possibility, with Mayfield and Darnold being linked as the first two quarterbacks off the board in 2018 — Mayfield No. 1 overall to the Browns and Darnold No. 3 to the Jets. Each will make just under $18.9 million next season on their fifth-year options.

The Browns and Panthers have the most remaining cap room available, so fitting in the contracts isn’t too big of a deal for either squad. Carolina sits at $24.8 million in cap space, second only to Cleveland’s $40.9 million, per Over The Cap.

For the Browns, the move would get rid of Mayfield and the awkwardness he’ll continue to bring if he’s on the roster. However, Cleveland doesn’t need a backup QB after bringing in experienced veteran Jacoby Brissett, who is set to fill in if Deshaun Watson is handed a suspension. However, a mid-tier draft pick could go a long way in convincing the Browns to get flexible.

Darnold currently sits atop the Panthers’ quarterback depth chart, although his job is anything but safe. If Carolina makes a move for Mayfield, it’s more than likely that he’d take over the starting role, relegating Darnold to an expensive clipboard holding job. And even if the Panthers don’t trade for Mayfield, there’s a shot rookie Matt Corral could snag the job.

Darnold was asked about his future earlier this offseason and said an adjusted attitude will help him reach his goals.

“As long as I know what we’re doing, what the defense is doing, I’m confident I can be one of the best quarterbacks in the league,” Darnold told ESPN in May. “Everyone, including myself, knows the situation. But with that being said, it doesn’t change my mindset. I have a great attitude about myself going into every day.”

Browns Will Not Cut Baker Mayfield

Some teams around the league are circling, waiting to see if the Browns decide to simply release Mayfield. However, it appears very unlikely that will happen, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The Browns have no plans to cut Mayfield, even if he’s still on the roster at the start of training camp in July, a league source tells cleveland.com. With Mayfield under contract for a fully-guaranteed $18.86 million, it makes no sense for the Browns to cut him and take the entire hit. They’ll subtract whatever he makes from his next team from that amount, but it wouldn’t make much of a dent.

Mayfield tossed 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as the Browns stumbled to an 8-9 finish last season. He had surgery on a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder this offseason but is expected to be ready to roll for training camp.