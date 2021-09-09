Tom Brady Jumps in With Reply to Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield had a final escape before the Cleveland Browns‘ season starts with his top three targets in Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr. and Austin Hooper.

The Browns foursome headed to Big Sky, Montana to get in some work and extra bonding before the season kicks into gear. Mayfield posted on Instagram photos and videos hanging out with Beckham, Landry and Hooper.

“Little getaway for a quick game of Phase 10 before the grind starts,” Mayfield wrote in the caption. “Thank you.”

He also spoke of the getaway during the mandatory three-day weekend while speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

“Anytime you can spend more time off of the field, it builds chemistry. Obviously, that three-day mandated time off from the league, just a chance to get away, do it safely and not exactly being around a whole lot of people,” Mayfield told reporters. “We will benefit from that just based on bonding and that time off of the field.”

The post drew a large response, including from defending Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady. The Tampa Bay quarterback responded simply with three footballs and exclamation points but it garnered more than 1,200 likes — exponentially more than Beckham or Landry’s comments on the same post.

As some noticed, the Browns stars got to practice on a lined football field, which seemed like a strange sight in Montana. It should be noted, however, that Brady recently played in “The Match” against Aaron Rodgers nearby.

“There is. I think No. 12 down at Tampa Bay had something to do with that,” Mayfield said.





Brady, Mayfield Have Good Relationship

Brady and Mayfield have gone back and forth on social media with some friendly banter over the years. Most recently, Brady came to Mayfield’s defense during a spat with Fox Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd, who was upset after the Browns QB said he saw a UFO in the offseason.

“To that, I would say I prefer of all the qualities of franchise quarterbacks, I want to know your arm, are you good pre-snap? Are you mobile? The ability to see UFOs in the offseason is nowhere near my not top 10 qualifications — Joe Montana, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw, Tom Brady have never seen aliens. I would prefer my guys don’t talk about it, but in fairness, Aaron Rodgers also admits he’s seen a UFO and he did win a Super Bowl.”

Brady responded: “How do you know I’ve never seen aliens Colin?”

Mayfield had a playful response for Brady after he chimed in.

🤣🤣🤣 At your age you’ve probably seen a bunch.. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 5, 2021

“At your age you’ve probably seen a bunch,” Mayfield tweeted at Brady, who is 18 years his elder.

Another notable exchange came when Mayfield was hosting a camp and was prompted by a comment asking how many kids he could take on in a fight if they were to flip on him and attack. “Which age group? As a general thought, I say at least 50-plus,” Mayfield responded. Brady weighed in as well, writing: “You’re selling yourself short. Gotta escape the pocket, reset, and take out 8-10 at a time.” Which age group? As a general thought, I say at least 50+ — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) June 3, 2019

It seems like the two have a solid relationship and respect for one another as players.

Mayfield Excited to Have Beckham on the Field

The Browns have played it safe with Beckham in his return from a torn ACL, but the three-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher is expected to be on the field for Cleveland’s opener against the Chiefs on Sunday.

“Obviously, his catching ability speaks for itself, but I think people forget how truly fast he is and to be able to take the top off defenses,” Mayfield said.

“Safeties have to worry about that. Teams will have to defend it and pick their poison because we are a physical, run-first mentality team, and that is not going to change, no matter who we have out there at receiver. He adds an element to where teams are going to have to decide.”

The Browns are a trendy Super Bowl pick but have the tough test out of the gate with the Chiefs. Kansas City is a six-point home favorite.

