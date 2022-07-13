Former Browns Head Coach Defends Baker Mayfield After Trade

Freddie Kitchens and Baker Mayfield had a complicated relationship during their short time together with the Cleveland Browns but the one-time head coach had nothing but good things to say about his former QB after a recent trade landed him with the Carolina Panthers.

Kitchens is now a senior analyst for South Carolina in the college ranks but joined

SiriusXM NFL Radio to talk about Mayfield and his recent move to Carolina. While the Browns finished 6-10 under Kitchens and the offense slumped, Kitchens defended Mayfield and what he brings to the table.

“I’m excited for him to get to Carolina and see what he can do. I think things are looking up for Baker,” Kitchens said, adding that he believes the torn labrum last season heavily affected Mayfield’s play.

Kitchens also had something to say about Mayfield’s firey personality, which has been a topic of discussion since his Browns departure.

“I think you are going to be one of five things in the world. You are going to be bad, or average. I don’t think anyone in the National Football League is bad. You can be good or great, and that’s what God gave you. You want to be elite and the difference between good, great and elite is the passion you bring to the game,” Kitchens said. “So in saying that, I’d say that’s an attribute he has, not a detriment.”

Mayfield Ready for Fresh Start With Panthers

Baker Mayfield Introductory Press Conference

Mayfield was drafted by the Browns with the top overall pick in 2018 and helped turn the franchise around after just one win over the previous two seasons. However, there was never a sense of stability for Mayfield, who played for four different head coaches in his first three seasons, learning new playbooks nearly every year.

While he helped lead the team to the postseason and their first playoff win in over two decades, there were still tough times for Mayfield, especially last year as he pushed. through the torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. With the move to Carolina, Mayfield gets to leave all that behind and start fresh for a year that will determine his NFL future.

“I’m extremely excited for this new start in Charlotte,” Mayfield said during his introductory press conference on Tuesday. “Obviously, I think it’s kind of known now, some familiar faces there, some people that I know and a lot more to meet. It’s just an exciting time for myself and my family and just this new chapter. No animosity towards Cleveland. It’s a good football town that gave me the first four years of my career and thankful for those trials and tribulations, all the challenges, a lot to learn from and look back on and reflect. Just really focused on right now and being a Carolina Panther and pumped up to do so.”

Mayfield Not Locked in as Starter in Carolina

Mayfield will have a shot to be the starter in Carolina, although it’s not a certainty that he’ll win the job. The Panthers have been very clear that it’s an open competition between Mayfield and incumbent Sam Darnold.

“My intention is to become the best quarterback I can be and help this team win and that’s why I’m happy to be in Carolina,” Mayfield said in response to competing for the starting gig. “I feel like the team is very close to being really good. We just have to put the pieces together and come together as a team, and however that happens, I’m going to do my job and fill whatever role is to be expected of me and be a great leader and a great teammate.”

Mayfield completed 60.5% of his passes last season for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. He had surgery on a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder this offseason but will be ready to roll for training camp.