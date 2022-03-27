Viral Photo Sparks Trade Talk Involving Browns QB Baker Mayfield

The Detroit Lions have been framed as a wild card in a trade for Baker Mayfield and a recent photo has revved up speculation that the disgruntled Cleveland Browns QB could be heading to the NFC North.

Lions executive and former Browns general manager John Dorsey was spotted in Cleveland, with the post saying he was on a business trip.

Now, while the photo generated quite the conversation online, there are plenty of holes in this story. Dorsey’s official title is “senior personnel executive” with the Lions, so why the team would send him to broker a deal with the Browns is unknown.

There’s also the fact that Dorsey still spends quite a bit of time in Cleveland. While his exact line of work with the Lions is unknown in his current role, he previously spent time working for the Eagles as a consultant out of his suburban Cleveland home, watching tape and scouting prospects.

Lions Have Been Linked to Baker Mayfield

That being said, the photo built on the already building rumors that the Lions could make a run at Mayfield, which Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com broke down on March 23.

“The Lions of course, have former Browns GM John Dorsey on their staff as a senior personnel executive, and every player in the NFL should have someone who thinks as highly of them as Dorsey does of Mayfield, whom he drafted No. 1 overall in 2018,” Cabot wrote. It’s unknown if the Lions, who have Jared Goff as their starter, would be interested in Mayfield, but it might not be the worst landing spot for him if they are”

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio was bold enough to say that a move for Mayfield should be a no-brainer for the Lions.

“Baker Mayfield versus Jared Goff is a no-brainer,” Florio wrote on March 22. “Mayfield is the right guy for the Lions, right now. John Dorsey, who drafted Mayfield in Cleveland and currently works in Detroit, should be buddyboying his way around the building, in an effort to create a consensus that they should go get Mayfield.”

Mayfield became available after the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson. Even prior to the trade for Watson, Mayfield made it clear he had played his last snap in Cleveland and wanted a change of scenery, asking for a trade.

However, the Browns have found it exceedingly hard to find a team willing to take on Mayfield’s nearly $19 million salary for next season. The Lions currently have Jared Goff penciled as the starter and he’ll account for a $31.15 million cap hit next season. Parting ways with him would translate into over $41 million of dead cap for Detroit.

Browns Legend Joe Thomas Thinks Mayfield Overplayed Hand

The Browns and Mayfield are now in a very tough start and there are now questions if the former top overall pick will be a starter in the NFL again. Browns legend Joe Thomas thinks that Mayfield overplayed his hand with a letter he sent out, essentially forcing the Browns’ hand.

“If [Mayfield] would’ve had a great season, we probably would have been talking about a $40 million a year contract,” Thomas said on The Thom & Hawk Football Show. “We would have said ‘Hey, bravo. Way to believe in yourself.

Maybe if @bakermayfield hadn't overplayed his hand, the @Browns would have never pursued @deshaunwatson … pic.twitter.com/laJBb8I3ZC — The Thom & Hawk Football Show (@ThomaHawkShow) March 25, 2022

“But, he overplayed his hand a little bit. Because at that point, the Browns were backed into a corner. He was their quarterback.”