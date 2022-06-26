Proposed Three-Way Trade Ships Browns QB Baker Mayfield to NFC South

The Cleveland Browns are bracing for life without Deshaun Watson and swapping Baker Mayfield for San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in a three-way deal is the latest solution being proposed.

The Browns are bracing for news of a Watson suspension for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy after he was accused of sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions. The NFL is expected to argue for an indefinite suspension of at least one year, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

If Watson is out, the Browns would turn to journeyman Jacoby Brissett as their starter. Brissett, 29, has put up 7,742 yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions over his career. He’s 14-23 as a starter in the NFL, albeit he’s been placed in some tough situations.

Trade Sends Mayfield to Carolina, Garoppolo to Browns

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk proposed that the Browns go after 49ers veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo in a three-way trade that would send Mayfield to the Panthers. However, he acknowledges there will be some hiccups with that plan. Per Florio:

Some have suggested that the Browns should trade for Jimmy Garoppolo. That will be far easier said than done. Garoppolo is due to make $25 million this year. The Browns already have surrendered significant assets for Watson. It would be difficult for the Browns to give up more picks for the privilege of paying Garoppolo $25 million. A three-way trade could make sense, with the Browns sending Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, the Panthers sending a draft pick or two to the 49ers, and the 49ers sending Garoppolo to Cleveland. But the question of paying Mayfield’s $18.8 million guaranteed salary continues to complicate any such conversations.

If Watson is suspended for a full year, he would have his $1.035 million salary for 2022 pushed to 2023 and his $46 million salary for 2023 pushed to 2024, per Florio.

Garoppolo had offseason surgery on his throwing shoulder but is on schedule in his recovery.

Browns Planning to Start Jacoby Brissett

While Mayfield is still lingering on the roster, the Browns have no plans to start him, per ESPN’s Jake Trotter.

“The Cleveland Browns are still bracing for a significant suspension to their starting quarterback. If the NFL does suspend [Deshaun Watson], expect the Browns to enter training camp with Jacoby Brissett, not Baker Mayfield, as their starting quarterback,” Trotter said on ESPN on Saturday, June 25. “While Mayfield remains on Cleveland’s roster, I’ve been told he has no intention of playing for the Browns again. Cleveland has no plans for this to happen either. Instead, in the event of a Watson suspension, look for the Browns to move forward with Brissett, the former Indianapolis Colt, as the starter at quarterback.”

That jives with what head coach Kevin Stefanski has said, praising Brissett after getting to know him at OTAs and minicamp.

“I do have confidence in Jacoby,” Stefanski said on June 14 at mandatory minicamp “He has played a lot of football for a young player. He is a smart player. He takes care of the football. Good size, can make all of the throws and those type of things. He has been in multiple offenses. Our offense is a little bit different than what he has done previously but has a really, really good understanding of football – football intelligence that is – so I just think he is a really good operator.”

While the Browns have publicly backed Brissett as the potential starter, it wouldn’t be the first time a team has said one thing and done another. Just ask Mayfield.