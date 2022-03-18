Baker Mayfield’s Wife Posts Photos of QB Amid Trade Rumors

Baker Mayfield isn’t letting the career-altering trade drama with the Cleveland Browns keep him down.

Mayfield’s wife, Emily, posted photos of the quarterback and friends — including Browns All-Pro guard Wyatt Teller — out and about at a Morgan Wallen concert in Nashville.

Teller’s wife, Carly, reposted the photo with a little show of support for Mayfield, captioning it: “I woke up feeling dangerous.” The Tellers have been strong supporters of Mayfield throughout the past year.

The photos were posted around the time that Mayfield requested a trade out of Cleveland after the team went all-in during a pursuit for Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

“It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on,” Mayfield told ESPN. “The relationship is too far fine to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on.”

Mayfield Appeared Caught Off-Guard by Browns’ Watson Pursuit

Earlier in the week, Mayfield penned a letter to Browns fans amid the drama, explaining his side of the story as general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski met with Watson.

“I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God’s plan throughout this process,” Mayfield wrote. “I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I’ve always done at every stage and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap. Whatever happens…I just want to say thank you to the fans who truly embraced who I am and the mentality that aligned so well with this city’s hard working people.”

Tension had already existed between Mayfield and the Browns after his lackluster, injury-riddled season. The former top pick appeared to take a shot at Stefanski after his final game of the season — a Week 17 matchup with the Steelers in which he nine times.

“There have been a lot of ups and downs. Do I believe I could play better? Absolutely,” he said. “Do I believe there are positions that we as an offense could’ve been put in that would’ve been better? Absolutely. There are so many critiques throughout the year. If not, we wouldn’t be sitting here at 7-9.”

Browns Not Budging Despite Mayfield’s Trade Request

While Mayfield wants out, the Browns are “not accommodating his request,” per ESPN’s Jake Trotter. With many of the top-tier options like Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson already making their decisions, Cleveland doesn’t feel they have a move in place that would make them a better team.

Berry is aggressive but also very calculated when he makes roster moves. The team refused David Njoku’s trade request in 2020 and it ended up working out better for both sides.

“We really go into each offseason with the thought process of as if we had an expansion team. We really look at every possibility and every player opportunity and try and match it to our resources and cost and really try to be as opportunistic as possible to upgrade the entire talent base,” Berry said at the combine.

Mayfield will make $19 million this season on the fifth year of his rookie deal.