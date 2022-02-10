Browns ‘Not Communicating’ With QB Mayfield on Cleveland Future: Report

The best way to describe the current state communications between the Cleveland Browns and starting quarterback Baker Mayfield as to his future with the team can be summed up in a word — nonexistent.

The Browns front office has not engaged Mayfield in any conversations pertaining to their plans under center since the whistle blew on the team’s final game January 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals. That is according to a report from Brad Stainbrook of 247 Sports and CBS Sports.

“#Browns and Baker Mayfield have not communicated on future plans for next season since the end of the season, per source,” Stainbrook wrote. “[Cleveland] GM Andrew Berry told reporters ‘we fully expect Baker to be our starter and bounce back’ at the end of the season.”

Multiple Injuries Complicate Mayfield’s Situation With Browns

Mayfield underwent shoulder surgery in mid-January to fix a torn labrum that had hampered the quarterback since Week 2. A bevy of other injuries left Mayfield saying he felt more banged up in 2021 than he at any other point during his four-year NFL career.

Thanks to Dr. Limpisvasti and his team for performing a successful surgery. This is only going to be a minor bump in the road.. excited to get healthy and back to my normal self. Thank y’all and God Bless. pic.twitter.com/cRVdkB6t9d — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 19, 2022

“This is not the end of my story,” Mayfield said following the completion of his surgery on January 19. “It’s just going to be one of those little things that I’ll look back and remember that’s one of those challenges and [adversities] that I’m going to try to take advantage of.”

Even prior to the worst statistical season of his Cleveland tenure in 2021, the team refused to extend Mayfield beyond his rookie contract at the price the quarterback wanted. The precise financial details of what each side offered is unknown, but it is clear that there are more questions around Mayfield and his future with the Browns than ever before.

One such question: Will Mayfield be in a Browns jersey in 2022, and if so, for how long? The QB is on the final year of his rookie contract and is scheduled to make approximately $18.8 million next season, per Spotrac.

If the Browns do not extend Mayfield, they will be forced to apply the franchise tag in order to keep him around for a sixth year. The only other option would be to trade him.

Mayfield Floated in Trade Rumors, Including For Packers Aaron Rodgers

There is a reasonable chance that any of several big-name NFL signal callers might be on the move this offseason.

Mayfield is in that conversation, along with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, quarterback Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.

If, and when, one domino falls multiple others will be likely to follow. One possible deal proposed by ESPN’s Bill Barnwell would see Cleveland send Mayfield and heavy draft compensation to Green Bay in return for Rodgers.

“If the Browns were the team that put together a huge package for Rodgers, though, it would make sense for the Packers to ask for Mayfield as part of the return,” Barnwell wrote. “While the Packers would need to restructure Mayfield’s deal to reduce his base salary, trading for him would give the Packers a legitimate contender to compete with Love and a quarterback who has played well when the pieces around him are right.”