Browns QB Mayfield Linked to 2 Unexpected Trade Partners in NFC

The saga of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield continues, with the most recent chapter linking two NFC South squads as trade partners potentially interested in the signal caller’s services next season.

The first of the two teams is the Carolina Panthers, who made a move for former New York Jets QB Sam Darnold last season to disastrous results before ultimately benching him. The Panthers finished the year with a win/loss record of 5-12, good enough for dead last in the NFC South Division. One pondering Carolina making a move for Mayfield this offseason may reflexively conjure the famous Albert Einstein maxim: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” And while that reaction is more than fair, it is not precisely accurate.

Darnold was as bad with the Jets as he was with the Panthers, tossing double-digit interceptions and failing to amass 20 passing TDs in each season, while leading his teams to losing records as a starter every year save one (Darnold was 7-6 as a starter with New York in 2019). Mayfield, on the other hand, owns a 1.64-1 TD-to-INT ratio as a starter and led the Browns to an 11-5 record two seasons ago. He also helped Cleveland win its first playoff game in more than 25 years and was a touchdown shy of a trip to the AFC Championship Game.

Mayfield is probably not the answer that Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is searching for, as he and his staff may be coaching for their jobs during the 2022 campaign. However, it is hard to argue that Mayfield isn’t the best of limited options — even if Carolina decides to select a QB with the No. 6 pick in this month’s NFL Draft. The only other QB aside from Darnold currently on the Panthers’ roster is P.J. Walker, who is 2-0 as a professional but has thrown just two TDs compared to 8 INTs.

The latest Browns news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Browns newsletter here!

Mayfield Would Likely Cost Panthers Two Draft Picks

Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report on Wednesday, April 6 detailed a trade package that would see Carolina send Cleveland a late fourth-round selection in the upcoming NFL Draft as well as a 2023 second-round pick in exchange for Mayfield.

He laid out the proposal as follows:

Carolina could attempt to acquire Mayfield to bridge the gap to a potential new quarterback in 2023, which is either selected with the No. 6 overall pick or in next year’s draft. The Panthers make sense as a potential destination for Mayfield because there is uncertainty at quarterback on their depth chart and it would move him out of the AFC. The problem with Carolina is that it doesn’t have a second- or a third-round draft pick this year. It would have to package a 2023 pick of that caliber with one of its Day 3 selections this year to give the Browns a half-decent return for Mayfield.

Atlanta Falcons Remain in Play as Trade Partner For Mayfield

The other NFC South team Tansey tied to a potential deal for Mayfield is the Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta shipped former MVP quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in March, then promptly signed former Las Vegas Raiders backup Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal. The Falcons are unquestionably in rebuild mode next season, but Mariota is a significant downgrade from the team’s attempt to trade for Deshaun Watson earlier this offseason.

The Falcons will pick 8th in this year’s draft and may well choose to select a quarterback in that spot. However, the 2023 draft boasts a deeper and more talented pool of collegiate signal callers, including Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Regardless of when Atlanta decides to go young at the position, the team will need a bridge quarterback to its next era under center. A healthy Mayfield appears the clearly superior option to Mariota, particularly to pair with star tight end Kyle Pitts.

Tansey detailed what a deal might look like, including the Falcons shipping the No. 58 and No. 190 picks in this year’s draft to the Browns in exchange for Mayfield.