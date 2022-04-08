New Trade Partner Emerges For Browns Baker Mayfield as NFL Draft Nears

For weeks it has been assumed that the trade market for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is currently limited to one team — the Seattle Seahawks. However, that may not actually be the case.

The Atlanta Falcons traded former MVP Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts last month, ostensibly replacing him with former Las Vegas Raiders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota. The Falcons also own the No. 8 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, which several experts have posited the team might use to select a young signal caller. Despite all that, however, one analyst believes the Falcons remain a possible trade partner for Mayfield.

Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report suggested on Wednesday, April 6, that Atlanta is the most likely team to deal for Mayfield other than the Seahawks, noting that the Falcons’ “quarterback room is wide open.”

Falcons’ Trade Cost For Baker Mayfield Could Be Two Draft Picks

Tansey further suggested that the price the Falcons would likely pay for Mayfield is a manageable two-pick package — pick No. 58 in the second round and pick No. 190 in the sixth round.

He laid out his rationale as follows:

Atlanta is in more of a rebuilding mode than Seattle since it has less talent spread across the offensive skill positions and [wide receiver] Calvin Ridley is suspended. Arthur Smith and his staff could use 2022 to prepare for the 2023 season. That may lead to the NFC South side bringing in a rookie quarterback with the No. 8 overall pick. Atlanta is a perfect spot to develop a quarterback who could sit for a year and learn under Mayfield and Mariota. The Falcons have nine selections in the upcoming draft, which could help Cleveland get a decent return for its unwanted quarterback. If Atlanta is interested in Mayfield, the Browns could ask for the team’s additional picks in the second and sixth rounds.