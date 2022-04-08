New Trade Partner Emerges For Browns Baker Mayfield as NFL Draft Nears

For weeks it has been assumed that the trade market for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is currently limited to one team — the Seattle Seahawks. However, that may not actually be the case.
The Atlanta Falcons traded former MVP Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts last month, ostensibly replacing him with former Las Vegas Raiders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota. The Falcons also own the No. 8 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, which several experts have posited the team might use to select a young signal caller. Despite all that, however, one analyst believes the Falcons remain a possible trade partner for Mayfield.
Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report suggested on Wednesday, April 6, that Atlanta is the most likely team to deal for Mayfield other than the Seahawks, noting that the Falcons’ “quarterback room is wide open.”
The latest Browns news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Browns newsletter here!
Falcons’ Trade Cost For Baker Mayfield Could Be Two Draft Picks
Tansey further suggested that the price the Falcons would likely pay for Mayfield is a manageable two-pick package — pick No. 58 in the second round and pick No. 190 in the sixth round.
He laid out his rationale as follows:
Atlanta is in more of a rebuilding mode than Seattle since it has less talent spread across the offensive skill positions and [wide receiver] Calvin Ridley is suspended.
Arthur Smith and his staff could use 2022 to prepare for the 2023 season. That may lead to the NFC South side bringing in a rookie quarterback with the No. 8 overall pick.
Atlanta is a perfect spot to develop a quarterback who could sit for a year and learn under Mayfield and Mariota.
The Falcons have nine selections in the upcoming draft, which could help Cleveland get a decent return for its unwanted quarterback. If Atlanta is interested in Mayfield, the Browns could ask for the team’s additional picks in the second and sixth rounds.
Browns Seeking Seahawks Pro-Bowler DK Metcalf in Return For Mayfield
While Tansey believes a second-round pick is the maximum value that Cleveland can expect in return for Mayfield, the Browns themselves may not be so sure.
ESPN’s Jake Trotter on Thursday proposed a blockbuster deal that would ship Mayfield and a second-round pick to Seattle in exchange for Pro-Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf, who the team is rumored to be actively shopping on the trade market.
Seattle could be a decent landing spot for Mayfield, who would seemingly mesh with coach Pete Carroll and the type of offense he wants to run. The Seahawks might provide Mayfield with his best chance to start in 2022.
For the Browns, Metcalf and Amari Cooper would give them an imposing front-line receiving duo. They are looking for a No. 2 wideout, but landing Metcalf would give them two No. 1-caliber options for Watson.
Metcalf is believed to be available only because the Seahawks appear headed for a full rebuild after trading perennial Pro-Bowl QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason. Metcalf is scheduled to earn just under $4 million in 2022, but will likely press for a massive contract the following year, meaning Seattle may well lose him in free agency.
Davante Adams signed a five-year deal worth $140 million with the Raiders last month, while Tyreek Hill recently inked a four-year extension worth $120 million with the Miami Dolphins. The two have combined to set the market for top wide receivers between $25-$30 million annually, a price that wouldn’t make sense for the Seahawks to pay without a long-term answer at quarterback in place.
The Browns, however, presumably answered that question when the team signed former Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson to a five-year deal worth $230 million, which is fully guaranteed. While Metcalf’s massive salary demands don’t appear to line up with Seattle’s vision for the immediate future, they match up perfectly with the Browns’ five-year plan.