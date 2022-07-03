New Team Enters Trade Talks for Browns QB Baker Mayfield

The trade market for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has mostly been a two-horse race but the latest report has a new team entering the fold for the former No. 1 overall pick.

After a busy week of news surrounding Mayfield during mandatory minicamp, things have slowed down. However, journalist Michael Balko tweeted that the Seahawks are still in discussions regarding Mayfield but a new team entering the mix has muddied the waters on getting a deal done.

“The Seahawks and the Browns are still in discussions regarding QB Baker Mayfield,” Balko tweeted. “A deal was close to done, but a new team has reportedly entered the Mayfield sweepstakes as well. Stay tuned.”

The Carolina Panthers have been the other team in the mix for Mayfield, looking for an upgrade over Sam Darnold or rookie Matt Corral.

Trade Market Has Been Limited With Mayfield Due to Salary

The latest report comes about a week after Balko said that the sides were nearing an agreement on a trade, so the validity of his report is uncertain. But a new team entering the mix would be a major boon for the Browns, who have struggled to find any leverage in negotiations.

Teams have been unwilling to take on Mayfield’s near $19 million salary for next season, wanting the Browns to eat the majority of it in any deal.

The theory of some teams is that Cleveland could resort to cutting Mayfield if the situation stretches into training camp, although that solution is unlikely considering the Browns would take on his cap hit without anything in return.

Other teams with shaky QB situations that could be sniffing around a move for Mayfield include the Detroit Lions or New Orleans Saints.

Seahawks Have Said They Feel Good About QB Situation

The Seahawks are currently letting Geno Smith and Drew Lock do battle for the starting quarterback spot.

Smith is believed to be the leader in the clubhouse for the role. He stepped in last year when Russell Wilson was injured and went 1-2, averaging only 26 pass attempts and 190 passing yards per game.

Lock was a second-round pick of the Broncos in 2019 but never found his footing in Denver. He’s 8-13 as a starter in the NFL and averages 197.5 passing yards per game.

There’s still much uncertainty at the quarterback position in Seattle but Seahawks skipper Pete Carroll has maintained that they feel good about the guys they have available.

“They’ve been really impressive,” Carroll said on June 18, via ESPN. “And it’s not been any one sequence here or one day here. They have just been solid throughout. We’ve shared a ton of reps. Geno has gone with the first group throughout, but they’ve had very close to equal reps in situational opportunities throughout. … They’ve done a terrific job so far. They look in control.”

That being said, it wouldn’t be the first time a coach has stretched the truth on how they actually feel about a position group while involved in negotiations. After all, the Browns were adamant that Mayfield would be the starter going forward after last season but eventually landed Deshaun Watson as his replacement.