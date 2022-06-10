Seahawks Legend Rips Browns QB Baker Mayfield Amid Trade Rumors

The Seattle Seahawks have yet to sort out their quarterback situation but Shaun Alexander doesn’t believe a trade with the Cleveland Browns for Baker Mayfield is the answer.

The Seahawks have been a rumored destination for Mayfield but Alexander — who won the NFL MVP in 2005 with the Seahawks — is advising against the move. He believes that Seattle should stick with Drew Lock and Geno Smith at quarterback, with the winner of the position battle getting the nod as the starter.

“It’s interesting because I feel like Baker Mayfield might, on paper, look a bit better than Drew or Geno. But, I don’t know if there’s a higher ceiling for any of those three guys,” Alexander said while appearing on the The Zach Gelb Show on Thursday. “If we make a trade, are we willing to lose something that doesn’t have as high of a ceiling? That’d be foolish… To lose picks or people for something with a ceiling that’s not as high, I don’t think that’s the wisest.”

Seahawks skipper Pete Carroll agreed with Alexander’s assessment, saying that he feels the team is set at quarterback.

“They’ve been impressive,” Carroll said of Smith and Lock on Thursday. “They’ve been really impressive. And it’s not been one sequence here or one day here. They have just been solid throughout. … We’re in good shape at the position.”

Baker Mayfield’s Contract Hanging Up Negotiations

Mayfield’s value in a trade has been the major sticking point in getting a deal done, especially considering he’s owed a salary of nearly $19 million for next season thanks to the Browns picking up his fifth-year option last offseason.

With the Browns holding little leverage in negotiations, potential trade suitors have asked for Cleveland to take on a chunk of that number. The closest the Browns got to a deal seemed to be during the draft when the Panthers were in negotiations for the former top overall pick. However, the Panthers wanted the Browns to pay more than $13 million of Mayfield’s contract, according to The Charlotte Observer.

Mayfield is also coming off a down season, where he tossed 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as the Browns stumbled to an 8-9 finish. The former Heisman winner limped to the finish line with an injured shoulder.

He suffered a torn labrum on his non-throwing shoulder in Week 2 while attempting a tackle after an interception and wore a brace on his shoulder following the injury. He had surgery this offseason and is expected to be ready to roll for training camp.

Mayfield Urged to Take Pay Cut to Facilitate Trade

Another option for Mayfield is to take a pay cut to make him more appealing for teams inquiring about him. In a recent article, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports urged the Browns QB to make that move to get out of Cleveland.

If Mayfield wants out — I mean really wants out — an option exists where he could take a pay cut. He could drop his base salary down to the low teens, have the Browns pay the majority of it and the Panthers pick up the remaining $4 million to $6 million while sending a Day 3 draft pick to Cleveland.

It’s an interesting prospect but a tough one for Mayfield, who now has his NFL future in limbo thanks to the issues in Cleveland. He likely wants to make all of his money this season, with the idea of him finding a new starting gig looking tougher by the day.