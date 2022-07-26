Baker Mayfield Breaks Social Media Silence Following Browns Trade

Baker Mayfield has been quiet on his social media channels since being traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers but broke his silence with a simple message on Monday.

“Keep pounding,” Mayfield wrote as the caption attached to a video working out with his new Panthers teammates, including PJ Walker, Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffrey and others. The video quickly garnered more than half a million views and thousands of comments.

The Browns traded Mayfield earlier this month, dealing the former top pick to Carolina for a conditional mid-round draft pick. He also decided to take a pay cut to help facilitate the deal, betting on himself and flipping some of his guaranteed money into incentives. The Panthers will pay just $4.85 million of Mayfield’s salary, while the Browns will pay $10.5 million, per ESPN. His previous contract paid him $18.8 million for this season thanks to the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

Mayfield will compete for the starting role in Carolina and having a strong showing will be crucial for his NFL future. In the final year of his contract, Mayfield will hit free agency next offseason in hopes of finding a long-term home.

Baker Mayfield Eager to See Browns in Week 1

Play

Baker Mayfield on his move to Carolina Baker talks about his whirlwind of a week, from being in the Bahamas to moving to Carolina.

While Mayfield has been quiet on his social media, it’s not the first time he’s spoke on the trade to Carolina. While he was very complimentary of the fans in Cleveland, he was clear that the Week 1 matchup with the Browns is something he’s looking forward to.

“I’m not going to sit here and be a robot and tell you that’s not one I’ve marked on the calendar already,” Mayfield said in an interview posted July 12 on the Panthers’ team website. “One, that’s not who I am. To me, it’s about winning games. Whoever we have marked on the schedule, I’m going to try to win. Obviously, this one has a little more history and personal meaning, but for me, it’s about winning and setting the tone for the rest of the year, and however I can help this team do that, I’m going to do.”

The Browns will more than likely roll out Jacoby Brissett as the starter for the opener. Deshaun Watson is facing a suspension from the league, although an official verdict on how many games he’ll miss — if any — is still uncertain. The Browns are expecting a decision from Sue L. Robinson, who is presiding over Watson’s case, in the early part of camp.

Darnold Excitied to Compete With Mayfield for Starting Gig

Play

Sam Darnold: Competition is great for everyone Darnold describes his relationship with Baker Mayfield and previews the camp competition.

Mayfield will have an opportunity to win the starting job in Carolina, but it won’t be handed to him. He’ll have to compete with Sam Darnold, who has embraced the competition.

“When things start rolling in training camp it’s just going to be fun to be able to compete and have fun with it,” Darnold said Tuesday as the Panthers reported to camp. “At the end of the day this is a business and we both take our craft and what we do very seriously.

“So it’s going to be serious when that time comes to compete, but off the field and all of that stuff, me and Baker are really cool.”

Mayfield is in need of a bounce-back year after he completed 60.5% of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. While Mayfield was inconsistent, at least part of it can be attributed to a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder he suffered while trying to make a tackle in Week 2 against the Texans. He had surgery this offseason and is expected to be a full-go for Panthers camp.