Browns Trade QB Baker Mayfield to NFC South For Draft Compensation

Baker Mayfield is no longer a member of the Cleveland Browns.

After months of hard feelings, rumors, speculation and negotiations, the Browns on Wednesday came to an agreement with the Panthers to send Mayfield to Carolina in exchange for draft compensation and a money split on his $18.9 million guaranteed contract for 2022.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero broke the news via Twitter on the afternoon of July 6.

“A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero,” Rapoport tweeted. “Deal is pending a physical. All parties split financials to make it happen.”

