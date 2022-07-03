Browns QB Baker Mayfield Warned to Stay Away From NFC Squad

It’s only a matter of time before the Cleveland Browns find a viable trade destination for Baker Mayfield but the quarterback has been warned to stay away from the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers have been the frontrunner in the Mayfield trade talks, emerging as a suitor multiple times this offseason. While Mayfield will likely have the opportunity to start in Carolina over Sam Darnold and rookie Matt Corral but Mike Sando of The Athletic thinks it’s not an ideal situation.

“I happen to think Carolina’s not a good fit for him and I know Baker’s agents well. They are very competent people, they’re good people, they understand it too,” Sando said. “I think Carolina’s a hornet’s nest cause I think the coach’s under the gun, I think everybody there’s under the gun. They’ve got an owner who’s ready to press the button any day now on a reset and if I’m Baker that could be ugly and messy. That’s why I come back to saying Seattle is the one spot for him.”

The Panthers finished last season 5-12 in the basement of the NFC South. And as Sando points out, Rhule is a bit of a lame duck coach with a 10-23 record over two seasons and needs to start showing some positive results to keep his job.

Mayfield has just one year left on his deal and there’s a chance that if things go south in Carolina, he’d be yanked from his starting job, complicating his situation further when he becomes a free agent next offseason.

Mayfield’s Contract Sticking Point in Negotiations

The rumors surrounding Mayfield and the Seahawks have heated up of late but it hasn’t materialized into any substantive talks. Meanwhile, the Panthers have had talks with the Browns about Mayfield multiple times, with those negotiations falling through mostly due to his near $19 million salary for next season. The sides have not been able to agree on how much money each side will take on of Mayfield’s contract.

That being said, the Panthers have hinted that they’re open to improving their QB room, with Mayfield seemingly being the target of choice.

“At any position, if we can make a significant improvement, we absolutely should,” Rhule told reporters as the Panthers wrapped up minicamp on Thursday, June 16. “But we can also make a lot of improvements by our guys playing better this year than they have in the past, and I like where he’s headed.”

Mayfield Presents Significant Upgrade for Panthers

Darnold is the assumed started in Carolina but didn’t have a great debut season in Carolina. He passed for 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 12 games with the Panthers last season.

Mayfield completed 60.5% of his passes last season for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. He had surgery on a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder this offseason but will be ready to roll for training camp.

The Seahawks are deciding between Drew Lock and Geno Smith as their starter. While Seattle has said they feel good about their situation, it’s likely that Mayfield would be a better option as they look to compete in the stacked NFC West.