Baker Mayfield’s Wife Chimes in on Extension Talks With Browns

The Buffalo Bills inked Josh Allen to a massive extension this week, bringing attention to his draft-mate and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is due a new deal of his own soon.

Mayfield has maintained a pretty simple stance on his contract situation, saying that consistently winning will get both he and the Browns to where they want to be. Baker’s wife, Emily, was asked about her husband’s ongoing contract chatter in an Instagram Q&A and maintained a similar stance.

“He spoke on this. He’s being patient — and I follow his lead,” Emily Mayfield wrote. “He’s very focused on this year and the rest will handle itself.”

She also gave some insight on what her first purchase would be once Baker inked the new deal, which will more than likely be quite lucrative, worth tens of millions annually.

“Probably something on sale,” she wrote. “I’m frugal. So excited for [Josh Allen] though. That’s big time!”

Contract Talk Not ‘Heating Up’ Between Mayfield, Browns

The Browns extended running back Nick Chubb this offseason and it appears cornerback Denzel Ward is next up on the priority list in Cleveland, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“After extending Nick Chubb, the Browns have begun discussing a potential deal with cornerback Denzel Ward, per sources. This could be difficult to do with two years left on Ward’s deal, but sides will see where it goes. Talks with QB Baker Mayfield have not heated up yet. Mayfield’s deal is the most complex to do, given QB money involved, so Browns could be waiting to clear the deck with other players.”

Chubb did not have a fifth-year option, so that made him the most urgent. If the Browns can figure out a long-term deal with Ward, it’ll give them a better sense of what they can do with Mayfield.

Mayfield spoke to reporters about his contract situation after practice on Sunday and does not sound worried about the talks lingering heading into the year.

“I’m not doing the negotiations so quite frankly I don’t give a damn. I’m worried about winning,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield Comfortable Betting on Himself

Mayfield took a leap in Year 3 under Kevin Stefanski, which is why many have circled the Browns as a legitimate contender. Mayfield helped lead Cleveland to a playoff berth and first-round win against the Steelers, passing for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns, and — more importantly — a career-low eight interceptions.

Fowler previously reported that Mayfield is unlikely to take a discount on his deal. Even with Allen having a better resume to this point in their careers, he set the standard for QB contracts from the 2018 class.

There are pros and cons to doing the deal now or down the line. A possible injury and sub-par play are always lurking factors, but if the team thrives with Mayfield under center, it could lead to a very big payday for the former top overall pick. Right now, Mayfield is just focused on winning games.

“I have bet on myself my whole life. I have always taken it one day at a time and one play at a time. Like I said, I am not going to handle it any differently now,” he told reporters in June. “I am concerned about winning, and that is what everybody in this building needs to be concerned about.”

