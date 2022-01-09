Wife of Browns Lineman Sends ‘Reminder’ on Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has been in the crosshair of critics the last few weeks but the Cleveland Browns quarterback still has his fair share of supporters.

The latest show of support came from the wife of Browns starting guard Wyatt Teller, Carly Whiting Teller, who had a reminder for all those calling for a quarterback change in Cleveland.

“It seems like a lot of people have forgotten so let me remind y’all that Baker led the Browns to the playoffs after a SEVENTEEN season playoff drought,” she tweeted.

A good point but much of what Mayfield did last season has been forgotten due to his recent struggles. In an injury-riddled year, Mayfield never hit his stride, passing for 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He managed a rating of just 83.1 and struggled on game-winning drives.

Mayfield will miss the Browns finale on Sunday against the Bengals, with the team announcing earlier this week that he would be getting surgery as soon as possible on the torn labrum on his non-throwing shoulder.

“I will wait to talk about reflecting on this season. There will be time for that,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Ultimately, I am frustrated for Baker, not to be able to finish the season and those type of things, but anything past that, I will wait to discuss.”

Mayfield’s Future With Browns Uncertain

Mayfield is entering his final year under contract with the Browns and there are questions about whether or not he’ll be there next season. A report came out earlier this week from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com alleging that Mayfield had problems with Stefanski and could ask for a trade if the offense isn’t more tailored to his strengths. The Browns quarterback did not take too kindly to that.

“Clickbait. You and many other Cleveland local media continue to be drama stirring reporters with no sources or facts,” Mayfield tweeted Thursday afternoon. “Don’t put words in my mouth so you can put food on your table. I’m not your puppet.”

Clickbait. You and many other Cleveland local media continue to be drama stirring reporters with no sources or facts. Don’t put words in my mouth so you can put food on your table. I’m not your puppet. https://t.co/MfHnqWk65s — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 6, 2022

Stefanski also weighed in, saying his relationship with Mayfield is fine and has not changed from last season when they were winning in the postseason.

Browns Have Interesting Evaluation of Mayfield Ahead





Play



Alex Van Pelt "We have to put the work in, and I expect these guys to do that" Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt addresses the media on January 6, 2022. #BrownsMedia #PressConference 2022-01-06T17:46:59Z

The Browns will have an interesting offseason evaluation of Mayfield ahead. Of course, the injuries will play into it but so will the way he battled to be on the field.

“I have been around some tough guys, but he is up at the top of the list with the stuff he endured and went through this year,” Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said of Mayfield. “I appreciate his efforts. I know he wanted to be there for his teammates, but at some point, you have to make the decision that in this situation his health is most concerning to keep him healthy and get him right for the offseason for next year.”

Mayfield was sacked nine times in what ended up being his final game of the season — a 26-14 loss to the Steelers. Will that be the final time Mayfield suits up as the starter for the Browns? Only time will tell.