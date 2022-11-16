Browns Snatch Up Dolphins Defensive Tackle to Beef Up Line

The Cleveland Browns signed defensive tackle Ben Stille off the Miami Dolphins practice squad on Wednesday, adding a new face to the struggling unit.

Stille is far from a household name and doesn’t have a resume of an impact player. However, the Browns saw something in him and he’ll look to find a spot in the rotation alongside Jordan Elliott, Taven Bryan, Tommy Togiai and rookie Perrion Winfrey.

Stille is a rookie out of Nebraska who joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in one game with Miami this season, amassing two tackles. He spent five years at Nebraska (2017-21) and logged 148 tackles and 14.5 sacks in 53 games with 34 starts.

Here was the scouting report on Stille from Sports Illustrated prior to the draft, which identified his versatility as a strength but also pointed out that he’s a bit undersized for a traditional tackle.

Defensive lineman with below-average size who is quick off the ball and lacks strength in the run game. Stille shows good hand placement and timing and can penetrate into the backfield. He gets displaced easily in the run game and is unable to deconstruct blocks. Stille projects as a camp defensive end in a 3-4 defense who can offer pass rush depth on a practice squad.

The Browns waived Roderick Perry earlier in the week, making a roster spot available for Stille. Cleveland is coming off a performance against Stille’s former team where they allowed nearly 500 yards of total offense.

Browns Face Must-Win Situations Next 2 Weeks

The Browns fell to 3-6 with the loss against the Dolphins and need a victory against the Bills on Sunday to keep their postseason hopes alive. Veteran safety John Johnson III made it clear that the defense it running out of time to put it all together.

“I think we are still hanging in tight. There hasn’t been any bickering or anything like that. I think definitely we have to look ourselves in the mirror as a group and right the ship and get this thing going,” Johnson told reporters on November 14. “We are running out of time. I think we are past the midway point now so it is time to step it up.”

The browns get a stiff test against the Bills, who are coming off a pair of losses but run out MVP candidate Josh Allen at quarterback.

“A big quarterback. Can see down the field. Can extend the plays,” Browns linebacker Deion Jones said of Allen. “He is one of the big guys running around with the ball who doesn’t slide and can extend the plays.”

Heavy Snow Expected for Bills Matchup

The Browns played in the heat against the Dolphins but will be facing a much different challenge on Sunday in Buffalo. A snowstorm is expected to hit the area which could bring as much as 3- to 6-feet of snow, per AccuWeather.

There are questions about the Browns even being able to travel to the game, which has led to some questions about the game being moved to a neutral site.

“I am sure some people are having some conversations about that,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “I am not in that circle right now. They will fill me in on a need to know. For us, we just have to focus on our preparation. If something changes, we will tell the players and we will tell you guys.”

The Bills are currently an 8.5-point favorite for the matchup.