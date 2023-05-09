Browns Signal Next Move with Pair of Roster Cuts

The Cleveland Browns have waived defensive tackle Ben Stille and wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, signaling that some new signings could be on the way.

The team officially announced the moves on Tuesday.

Both were minor parts of the Browns’ plans and would have been battling for a roster spot. Stille appeared in six games, playing 75 defensive snaps with the Browns last season. It’s an interesting move considering defensive tackle is a spot where the Browns are still searching for answers. The Browns have Dalvin Tomlinson, Jordan Elliott, Tommy Togiai, Siaki Ika, Roderick Perry II, Perrion Winfrey, Trysten Hill, Maurice Hurst Jr. and Michael Dwumfour on the roster.

Stevenson spent four weeks on the Browns’ practice squad in 2022 after being released by the Buffalo Bills. The former sixth-round pick did not appear in a game.

The Browns will host rookie minicamp starting on May 12 and are currently in the second phase of their voluntary offseason workouts. The moves signal that they may be interested in seeing some new talent. Cleveland will likely look to bring in some additional undrafted free agents for the rookie camp.

Cleveland has already brought in some notable undrafted free agents, including Georgia Tech running back Hassan Hall, Ohio State safeties Ronnie Hickman and Tanner McCalister and Kanas edge rusher Lonnie Phelps.

Browns GM Andrew Berry Hinted at Roster Moves Coming

Andrew Berry Talks Deshaun Watson Expectations, 2023 NFL Draft, and More In an exclusive in-studio interview with Emmett Golden and Jer'od Cherry, Browns GM Andrew Berry talked about the team's recent NFL Draft picks, his thoughts on the current roster, his expectations for Deshaun Watson in 2023, and much more. Follow ESPN Cleveland on Twitter and Instagram @ESPNCleveland 2023-05-05T15:09:24Z

The roster moves are not entirely unexpected, with general manager Andrew Berry hinting during an appearance on ESPN Cleveland that the team would still be wheeling and dealing to finalize the roster.

“There may be some other things that we’re looking to do, either on the veteran market or trade market over the next several weeks,” Berry said.

The Browns have been adamant about building healthy competition within their building, not just for starting spots but throughout the depth chart.

“I think any player that you bring into the organization, whether it’s through draft, whether it through free agency, whether it’s through a trade or some other means, you are hopeful that you can easier raise the floor and/or ceiling a position group,” Berry said after the draft. “We have the same aspirations for this class of seven players, but we have to wait and see until they hit the grass.”

Browns Recently Signed Veteran Safety Rodney McLeod

The Browns recently made a significant signing to bolster the safety position, bringing in former Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts veteran Rodney McLeod. He has the flexibility to play both free or strong safety and is expected to hold down a third safety spot behind Grant Delpit and Juan Thornhill.

McLeod, 32, started 15 games last season with the Colts, notching career highs with eight pass deflections, eight tackles for losses and 96 total tackles. He also had two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com pointed out that McLeod could play a key role under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who he had played for in Philadelphia.

“McLeod, a 12th-year pro, is much more than just a solid and extremely productive third safety for the Browns,” Cabot wrote. “He’s started 138 of 156 career games. He’ll also be one of Schwartz’s top team leaders and a veteran who can teach his new teammates the Schwartz Way.”

The Browns continue to investigate all their options with camp approaching.