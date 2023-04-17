Browns Still in the Mix For ‘Big Trade’ Ahead of Draft

The Cleveland Browns have already done some wheeling and dealing this offseason but more moves could be on the way.

The Browns don’t have their first or second-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft but the three-day event could still lead to some roster movement through trades, per Mary Kay Cabot.

Cabot was asked in her latest Q&A column if the Browns could potentailly make “another big trade” and her opinion is that a move could go down during the draft.

“I could see the Browns making another trade or two during draft weekend or at some other point before the trade deadline in early November, because Browns GM Andrew Berry takes full advantage of the trade market, and some of his best acquisitions have come via trade, including receivers Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore,” Cabot wrote.

Cabot pointed out that there are still several positions where the Browns could use help. That includes defensive tackle and defensive end — two positions Cleveland has added to this offseason but still need more work.

There are some big names lurking on the trade market, including Cardinals stars Budda Baker and DeAndre Hopkins. However, it seems unlikely that the Browns would pull off a blockbuster but instead target a key role player in return.

Browns Still Looking to Round Out Position Groups

The Browns had a strong offseason through their free agent signings and a trade for New York Jets receiver Elijah Moore. However, Berry teased that they’re looking at doing more while speaking to reporters at the NFL Owners Meeting in March.

“There’s no position group or part of the roster that’s completed at this point,” he said. “We’re really, really early in terms of the transaction season. Now, I’ll also acknowledge that I understand that within maybe the first week, that’s probably the most player movement across the league, but even as we sit here now, there’s still a lot of work to be done and a lot of things that could happen to shape the roster.”

Berry has done well with trades, particularly for Moore and Cooper, who are now the headliners of their wide receiver corps. He got Cooper from the Cowboys for a fifth-round pick and he led the team in basically every receiving category last season.

Browns Made Splash With Trade for Elijah Moore

#Browns GM Andrew Berry at the #NFL annual meeting in Phoenix on new WR Elijah Moore pic.twitter.com/oTmgdN5Iu8 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 27, 2023

The Browns had their eyes on Moore for some time but pulled the trigger on the trade this offseason. Cleveland gave up a second-round pick for Moore but also got a third in return, which basically meant they moved back some spots in the draft for a receiver they really liked.

Moore had a strong rookie year, notching 43 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns in just 11 games. However, he couldn’t improve upon that a year ago, catching just 37 balls for 446 yards and one touchdown. The Browns believe the change of scenery and chance to play with Deshaun Watson will boost his game.

“We feel very good about Elijah,” Berry said. “Loves ball, hard worker. He’s a good teammate. This is a guy that despite some of the ups and downs in New York, and obviously we have a really good relationship with that organization, but we feel good about who Elijah is bringing him into our building and think he’s going to do well there.”

The Browns are slated to start their offseason program on Monday, April 17, where they’ll get a first look at their new-look roster.