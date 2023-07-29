Browns Cut Ties With Recently Signed Cornerback

The Cleveland Browns opened up a roster spot on Saturday, cutting ties with recently signed cornerback Bopete Keyes.

Keyes was signed by the Browns on July 6. Originally drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Keyes has bounced around the league. He has played in 13 career games with one start between the Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears. He spent the majority of the 2022 season on the practice squads of the Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens.

The Browns are deep at cornerback, with a very solid top three and some solid depth in AJ Green and rookie Cameron Mitchell. Keyes has totaled seven tackles in his career and the Browns will likely use the roster spot to supplement depth somewhere else on the roster.

The Browns put on pads on Friday as the next step of their training camp progression and are gearing up for their preseason kickoff against the New York Jets on August 3. It’s an extra game on the Browns preseason slate, so it will likely be an opportunity for players lower down on the depth chart to get some important reps.

Browns Could Use Depth at Defensive Tackle

With an open roster spot, the Browns can now look to add depth at other positions that need a little more help or competition. One of those spots is at defensive tackle, where the Browns recently parted ways with Perrion Winfrey, who was expected to be a key part of the rotation.

Newly-acquired big man Dalvin Tomlinson will hold down one spot but the other spot is still to be determined. Jordan Elliott, Maurice Hurst and rookie Siaki Ika will be in the mix to start. Browns general manager Andrew Berry said they feel good about their depth but didn’t rule out adding another player once they assess the situation with a closer look in camp.

“We do like a number of the individuals that we have in that room currently,” he said. “Obviously it’s unfortunate we’re moving on from Perrion after a year, but he like a number of players on our roster were really competing for a role, competing for a roster spot. So we like to mix of players that we have across all positions. We’ll see how we feel as we come to the middle of camp and then we assess the roster from there.”

Adding Another WR to Mix Can Help in Preseason

The Browns have been a little banged up at wide receiver, with Amari Cooper missing time and veteran Marquise Goodwin out indefinitely with blood clots. Cooper returned to practice recently but the Browns will likely let their top pass-catcher take it easy in the preseason.

There are opportunities for guys to earn some playing time at wide receiver, with the Browns currently sorting through their depth. Cooper, Elijah Moore and Donovan Peoples-Jones are locked in as the top three, while rookie Cedric Tillman, David Bell, Jaelon Darden, Jakeem Grant Sr. and Anthony Schwartz are battling for time on the field.

The Browns did sign former USFL player Austin Watkins prior to camp as an additional body, just prior to the news on Goodwin coming out.