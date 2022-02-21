Proposed Trade Has Browns Landing Reliable 1,000-Yard Threat

The Cleveland Browns will be looking to bolster the wide receiver position this offseason and Houston Texans veteran Brandin Cooks could be a compelling option for the squad.

The Browns were pitched as a proposed landing spot for Cooks by Bleacher Report. Here was the reasoning:

The Browns need a No. 1 wide receiver in the worst way, especially with Jarvis Landry’s unclear future. The Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders also have the means and need to do a deal.

Cooks has one year left on his deal with Houston, which is in the midst of a massive rebuild project. Cooks will make $12.5 million next season, which seems steep but is less than what Browns receiver Jarvis Landry will make. If Cooks becomes a compelling option for the Browns’ brass, they could part ways with Landry with minimal repercussions and go after Cooks as a replacement.

Cooks has notched 1,000-yard seasons in six of his last seven, including last year with third-round rookie Davis Mills at quarterback for the majority of the year in Houston. Cooks made it clear during the year he wasn’t happy with how things were unfolding in Houston and likely won’t be sticking around once his contract is up.

This is bullshit. Such a joke — Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) October 27, 2021

If the team finds a trade partner this offseason, it would be prudent to make a deal sooner than later and get something in return.

Browns Need to Beef Up Passing Game

The Browns have a wide receiver room that features some young talent in guys like Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz. Peoples-Jones — a sixth-round pick in 2020 — led the Browns in receiving last year, racking up 597 yards on just 34 catches. Schwartz was the fastest player in the draft and was selected in the third round by the Browns in 2021. He dealt with some injuries and managed just 10 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown last season. However, his speed makes him a key piece going forward.

Outside of Landry, the Browns are lacking a reliable, veteran pass-catcher, which could go a long way for quarterback Baker Mayfield as he looks to turn things around. And the problem with that is that Landry could be on his way out.

If Landry and the Browns can’t agree to a restructured deal this offseason, it would make sense that Cleveland moves on from the 29-year-old. He carries a salary of more than $15 million for next season and if the Browns part ways with him it will result in only $1.5 million in dead cap.

Browns Could Select Receiver With First Pick

The Browns hold the No. 13 pick in this year’s draft and could use the selection to get a game-changing wide receiver, a la Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase. ESPN’s Todd McShay has the Browns taking Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson with the pick in his latest mock draft.

Here’s what McShay said about the pick:

Wilson would immediately give Mayfield a playmaker. His best trait is body control, as he can adjust to passes in the air, but he is also a sudden route runner with fantastic speed and acceleration.

It would make sense for the Browns to draft a top-flight prospect like Wilson or USC Drake London and pair them with a reliable veteran. If that’s Landry or Cooks is still to be determined.