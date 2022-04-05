Browns Unlikely to Complete Trade for Reliable 1,000-Yard Threat

The Cleveland Browns have explored trading for Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks but are unlikely to complete the deal, per a new report.

The Browns are in search of a veteran receiver to build out their wide receiver corps and Cooks would be a solid option. He has notched 1,000-yard seasons in six of his last seven, including last year with third-round rookie Davis Mills at quarterback for the majority of the year in Houston. Cooks made it clear during the year he wasn’t happy with how things were unfolding in Houston and likely won’t be sticking around once his contract is up.

While he’s an intriguing option, a deal for Cooks is unlikely due to the asking price, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Cabot wrote:

They’re one of the multiple teams that have called the Texans about trading for the ninth-year pro, league sources tell cleveland.com, but the possibility is currently low.

Cooks has one year left on his deal with Houston, which is in the midst of a massive rebuild project. Cooks will make $12.5 million next season, which might also be a factor in the Browns making the move. The team is already paying newly-acquired top receiver Amari Cooper $20 million for next season.

Will Fuller Another Receiver Being Eyed by Browns

The Browns have their eyes on a former Texans receiver in Will Fuller, who spent some time playing and excelling alongside Deshaun Watson in Houston. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported March 19 that there was “mutual interest” in a deal between Fuller and the Browns.

“There’s mutual interest between FA WR Will Fuller and the #Browns, per sources,” Schultz wrote. “Fuller — just 27 years old — hauled in 69 percent of his targets when Deshaun Watson [targeted] him as #Texans. Fuller has other suitors as well, but likes the idea of teaming back up with DW.”

Fuller and Watson played four seasons together with the Texans. Fuller notched 22 touchdowns during that span, catching 53 balls for 879 yards during a career year in 2020 when Watson led the NFL in passing yards.

The Browns have a wide receiver room that could benefit from Fuller’s presence, with young guns Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz on the depth chart. Peoples-Jones — a sixth-round pick in 2020 — led the Browns in receiving last year, racking up 597 yards on just 34 catches.

Schwartz was the fastest player in the 2021 draft and was selected in the third round by the Browns in 2021. He dealt with some injuries and managed just 10 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown last season.

Jarvis Landry’s Return Also Possibility for Browns

Another option for the Browns is a reunion with Jarvis Landry, who was released earlier this offseason in a cap-saving move. The sides have mutual interest in a reunion, per Landry’s agent Roosevelt Barnes.

“That’s his home and he loves it there,” Barnes told Cabot. “There’s mutual interest in him being back there, but Jarvis also has interest from some other teams as well.”

The move at quarterback from Baker Mayfield to Deshaun Watson appeared to be a catalyst in Landry’s desire to return to the Browns.

“When you’re a receiver, you always want to play with a great quarterback like Deshaun,” Barnes said. “Jarvis has always had a special place in his heart for Cleveland, but Deshaun being there makes it more intriguing.”