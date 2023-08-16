Browns QB Joshua Dobbs Posts Message as Rookie Named Starter

The Cleveland Browns named rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson the starter for Thursday’s preseason tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles, which prompted an interesting message from Joshua Dobbs.

“Set your tempo. Stay in your lane. Run your race,” Dobbs wrote on social media, including a photo with Thompson-Robinson and Deshaun Watson.

Dobbs is in line to be the primary backup to Watson this year after returning to Cleveland as a free agent this offseason. However, Thompson-Robinson has made a splash in the Browns’ first two preseason games and will be in the spotlight for the nationally televised matchup against the Eagles.

Thompson-Robinson will start, with Kellen Mond backing him up. Dobbs and Watson will not play, per head coach Kevin Stefanski. It’s an interesting move by the Browns for a game that is typically used as a dress rehearsal for teams.

Dobbs would likely want some extra time on the field to prove himself after a lackluster showing last week, completing 8 of 16 passes for 77 yards and an interception in a half of work.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Impressing Browns Star Deshaun Watson

The Browns may be set on Dobbs being No. 2 on the depth chart, which is why he’s not suiting up. Or perhaps they want to see what Thompson-Robinson can do against the top players the Eagles will run out, rather than taking the field in the second half.

Thompson-Robinson comes to the table with some significant experience, starting 48 games with UCLA. In his final year with the Bruins, he completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 3,169 yards and 27 touchdowns, adding 12 touchdowns on the ground. His dual-threat ability is a perfect fit as Watson’s backup and the rookie has been absorbing all he can early on, impressing his mentor.

“He’s been great. He’s been a sponge. He’s been learning. Whenever his time comes, he take advantage of those opportunities and he won’t shy away from any moment,” Watson said. “So he’s a great guy that’s been a great addition for the QB room, in the locker room, and then when he gets on the field, he brings that energy, and you can see it when he step on the field, everyone is watching him, and you can feel the energy going throughout the whole team.”

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Breakout Star of Preseason for Browns

Dobbs is on just a one-year deal with the Browns and Thompson-Robinson was drafted as a long-term backup option. However, that timeline may be shifting a bit thanks to his stellar play in the preseason so far.

Thompson-Robinson started the second half for the Browns last week against the Washington Commanders, rallying the team for its first touchdown drive. He completed 9-of-10 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown, adding 11 yards rushing. Thompson-Robinson finished with a ridiculous quarterback rating of 142.5.

Thompson-Robinson was also the breakout star of the Browns’ first preseason game (8-for-11, 82 pass yards, TD, 37 rush yards). He’ll have his hands full against the Eagles — the defending NFC champs — on Thursday.