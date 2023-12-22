Former Browns Bust Lands New Starting Gig With Giants

Former Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York has had a rough year but will get another shot to revive his career with the New York Giants.

York is set to take over booting the ball for the Giants after veteran Randy Bullock landed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Perhaps a change of scenery will help York get back on track.

The Browns selected York in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. The hope was that he could be their long-term solution at kicker. At the time, he was the highest-drafted kicker since 2016 (Roberto Aguayo, picked in the second round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

He showed some flashes as a rookie, including a 58-yard game-winner in Week 1. But overall, he was inconsistent, converting 75% of his field goals (24-for-32). He also missed a pair of extra points.

York struggled mightily in the preseason and he had lost his groove in Cleveland, leading to his eventual release. The Brown wanted him to sign to the practice squad but York decided to sign with the Tennesee Titans.

“Disappointed how it all worked out,” Browns head coach Stefanski said in August. “Not surprised ultimately that he went somewhere else, but that’s kind of the nature of this business really.”

The setup with the Giants is solid for York and the 22-year-old could potentially ear himself a job next season with a solid showing. He has the pedigree of a great kicker. York had a decorated college career at LSU, earning All-American and All-SEC honors. In his final season, York connected on 15-of-18 field goals and all 39 PATs to reach a streak of 118 consecutive PATs made — a school record.

Dustin Hopkins Has Been Massive Addition for Browns

The Browns replaced York with veteran Dustin Hopkins, who was previously with the Chargers. Hopkins lost a training camp battle with Cameron Dicker, making him available via trade.

Hopkins has been one of the best kickers in the league this season and should be Pro Bowl bound. He’s kicked four game-winning field goals and has gone 33 of 36 on field-goal tries overall. Hopkins has already set the franchise record for field goals (33) made in a single season and is No. 1 in the league. He’s also a perfect 8-of-8 from 50 yards-plus.

The Browns have won five one-score games this season and have been able to rely on Hopkins in high-pressure situations late in games. That had not been the case for more than a decade in Cleveland.

“I think that his process throughout the week, understanding how he approaches each week, communication with me and the specialists has just been phenomenal,” Browns special team coordinator Bubba Ventrone said.

Dustin Hopkins Can Set Another Record With Browns

Hopkins is on the verge of setting another record with the Browns. Hopkins has accounted for 121 points, five shy of the franchise record set when legendary Cleveland RB Jim Brown scored 21 touchdowns in 1964.

“He’s earned every bit of credit he deserves,” Ventrone said. “I think he’s done a really good job and he’s earned it. So, he’s been great for us.”

The Browns sit at 9-5 and can solidify their playoff position with a vcitory on Sunday against the Houston Texans. The game will be on the road in a dome at NRG Stadium, so Hopkins won’t have to worry about any winter weather.