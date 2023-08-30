Cade York Spurns Browns for AFC South Squad in Free Agency

Former Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York has a new home, signing with the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad on Wednesday.

York was cut by the Browns after some preseason struggles, with Cleveland trading for Los Angeles Chargers veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins. York missed a pair of potential game-winning kicks in the preseason and lacked the overall consistency needed from a kicker.

York cleared waivers and could sign with any team. The Browns wanted to bring him back on the practice squad but he opted instead for a fresh start in Tennessee.

“Disappointed how it all worked out,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Not surprised ultimately that he went somewhere else, but that’s kind of the nature of this business really.”

Cade York Will Play Behind Veteran Nick Folk in Tennessee

The decision to cut York wasn’t an easy one. The Browns believed in his talent but he was shaky, going just 4-of-8 on his field goal attempts in the preseason.

“I think as you can imagine, those are conversations you have throughout training camp, throughout this whole month,” Stefanski said when asked if there was a breaking point on the decision to cut York. “Things that you talk about internally and ultimately, we – Andrew (Berry) felt like the decision there would bring in a veteran kicker and we’re excited to add Dustin (Hopkins) to this group. But it’s a tough decision. All these are tough decisions, but those are all things that you’re constantly talking about in this building.”

Some new scenery for York could be good and he could be the kicker in waiting in Tennessee. Nick Folk is currently slated to be the starter for the Titans, arriving from the New England Patriots via trade around the same time York was cut. Folk is 38 years old and on the back end of his career, while York is just 22 years old and has a lot of potential if he can get back on track.

Cade York Grew Frustrated With Browns

York’s had a spotlight put on his struggles during the preseason. After the Browns’ final preseason game, he expressed frustration in the “pity” and pats on the back he was receiving despite not coming through on the field.

“Pity pisses me off,” York said. “I want to be a weapon. I know how good I am. That’s been the most frustrating thing the last month, struggling with that. So, the real games starts soon. Just trying to take a running start into the season and just start putting them through all the time.”

Hopkins isn’t a surefire option for the Browns, losing his own kicking battle with the Chargers, which made him available for Cleveland via trade. Hopkins has been solid over his eight-year career in the NFL, hitting his field goals at an 84.8 percent clip and extra points at 94.4 percent. He appeared in five games last season with the Chargers, going 9-of-10 on field goals and making all of his extra points. A somewhat troublesome number is Hopkins’ efficiency from beyond 50 yards, hitting just 50 percent of his kicks over his career.