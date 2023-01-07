Browns Ripped by Rival Pass Rusher After Clowney Dismissal

The Cleveland Browns have had a few issues with one of their starting pass rushers, but it was an opposing defensive end who most recently put the franchise in the crosshairs.

Cam Jordan and his New Orleans Saints made a trip north to Cleveland two weeks ago for a game on Christmas Eve. Then on Friday, January 6, Jordan took to Twitter to rip the town in response to a separate tweet.

After playing there two games ago… it affirmed my previous notions… No amount of money could get me there 🤢🤢🤢 https://t.co/hLArnZbirm — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) January 6, 2023

“After playing there two games ago, it affirmed my previous notions,” Jordan wrote. “No amount of money could get me there 🤢 🤢 🤢.”

The Saints got the better of the Browns during Jordan’s visit, winning by a score of 17-10 and slamming the door on Cleveland’s outside shot at an AFC playoff berth. Jordan recorded seven tackles in the game, including one tackle for loss.

Browns Dismiss Jadeveon Clowney Ahead of Season’s Final Game

While Jordan made it clear he will never be interested in a starting role in Cleveland, it appears all but certain that the Browns will need someone to round out their pass rush in 2023.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who is coming to the end of his second consecutive one-year contract with the franchise, did not travel with the team to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18 and will not appear in the game. The Browns announced the decision to dismiss him on Saturday.

There wasn’t much else the team could do after Clowney ranted and raved earlier this week against the coaching staff and their decision making involving him and his counterpart on the defensive line Myles Garrett.

Garrett Responds to Clowney’s Criticism of Browns Coaching Staff

Clowney’s comments were published as part of an article authored by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on Thursday.

[I’m] 95% sure I won’t be back. But there’s still that 5%. You never know what can happen. I just feel like I need to be around somebody that believes in me and my ability. (It can’t) just be me believing in myself. I believe in myself more than anybody. [The coaches are] all trying to get somebody into the Hall of Fame when all that matters is winning. Everybody got here for a reason, and we can all make plays. I know I am. You’re all trying to get [Garrett] into the Hall of Fame instead of winning games. I don’t even think [Garrett] notices. I ain’t trying to say it’s him. I try to get along with everybody I play with. Me and him don’t have a problem. It ain’t his fault, and it’s B.S., and I don’t have time for it.

Garrett responded to Clowney’s comments during a media session Friday.

“If I’m the most double-teamed guy, it’s hard to say I’m getting the most favorable matchups,” Garrett told reporters. “What I’ve done speaks for itself. Of course they’re going to put me in positions to make plays. But they’re also going to be positions where I’m going to get double-teamed. I move all over the line. [Clowney] has moved, as well.”