Former MVP Pitched as ‘Emergency’ QB Option for Browns

The Cleveland Browns cannot afford an injury to quarterback Deshaun Watson but if the worst-case situation arises, they’ll have to explore all their options to keep the ship afloat.

Joshua Dobbs returned to the Browns this offseason and is expected to be the primary backup to Watson. Dobbs picked up a pair of starts with the Tennessee Titans last year but he’s far from a proven commodity. Behind Dobbs is even more uncertainty, with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Kellen Mond — who has recorded just two completions in his career — battling for the third quarterback spot.

If Watson were to go down with a substantial injury, the Browns could explore the veteran QB market, which includes Cam Newton. The former NFL MVP was pitched as a potential emergency quarterback option for the Browns by Sayre Bedinger of Dawg Pound Daily.

“Even though Newton’s best days are behind him, there are certainly less interesting options out there when it comes to having options on your roster ‘in case of emergency.’ Do you want to get to a point where you would need Cam Newton this coming season? Certainly not, but for the Cleveland Browns, it would at least potentially be more interesting and possibly even better than the alternatives currently on the roster,” Bedinger wrote.

Cam Newton Made Interest in Browns Known

Newton made his interest in playing for the Browns known this offseason while discussing his future. He said there were only a handful of spots where he would considering being a backup and Cleveland was at the top of the list due to his relationship with Watson.

“No. 1, I would back up Deshaun Watson,” Newton said. “It goes without saying me and Deshaun Watson’s relationship, he was on my 7-on-7 All-Star team. I’ve grown to admire the person, the athlete that he is. Going through a lot of turmoil, but I believe that’s behind him.”

That being said, outside of an injury to Dobbs or Watson, Newton is unlikely to find a home in Cleveland.

Since 2019, Newton has only started 22 games. He was released by the Carolina Panthers in 2019 after playing just two games because of a foot injury. In the subsequent season, he joined the New England Patriots as a free agent but didn’t display his former prowess, tossing just eight touchdowns alongside 10 interceptions in 15 starts.

Remaining a free agent until November 2021, Newton eventually returned to Carolina. He started five games but unfortunately didn’t secure any victories during that time, managing four touchdowns and five interceptions. However, he did contribute five touchdowns through his rushing abilities.

Browns Confident in Joshua Dobbs as Backup

Dobbs doesn’t carry the experience of former Browns backups like Case Keenum or Jacoby Brissett, but he showed some upside last season. In his preseason appearances with Cleveland, Dobbs combined to complete 35 of 53 passes for 338 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also showed off his mobility, making multiple plays with his legs.

He spent the first 11 weeks of the season as the primary backup to Jacoby Brissett prior to Watson’s return. He was released by the Browns and spent a few weeks with the Lions before landing with the Titans. He ended up starting a pair of meaningful games to close out the year in Tennessee and played well in spite of the circumstances.

“So I think that was the biggest thing that I was able to show, not to myself but to the decision makers that I was put in the most adverse situation of any quarterback across the league last year, and excelled in it,” Dobbs said, via the Akron Beacon-Journal.

For right now, the Browns appear ready to roll with their current quarterback situation. Watson has looked sharp in the offseason and the Browns are hoping that the former passing leader can help lead them back to the playoffs.