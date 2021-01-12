Browns Clap Back at Steelers WR Chase Claypool After Comments

The Cleveland Browns got the best of the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37 in their Wild Card matchup on Sunday, but that hasn’t stopped the rival sides from jawing at each other after the final whistle, with Chase Claypool delivering the latest bit of trash talk.

Claypool — a rookie out of Notre Dame — had a pair of touchdowns in a comeback effort against the Browns, but saw his first season in the NFL end without a playoff victory. He’s not wishing Cleveland well the rest of the way.

“Bad loss, but um, the Browns are going to clapped next week,” Claypool said in a TikTok Live, “so it’s all good.”

Chase Claypool went live and said the “Browns are gonna get clapped next week” against the Chiefs 😳 @brgridiron (h/t @BrownsByBrad)pic.twitter.com/2LV81BOxdw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 11, 2021

Browns veteran defensive end Adrian Clayborn caught wind of the comments from Claypool and had a suggestion for him.

“Just go on vacation already young fella,” Clayborn wrote on Twitter.

Just go on vacation already young fella https://t.co/YqjgFvYLi9 — Adrian Clayborn (@AJaClay) January 12, 2021

Former Steelers defender turned analyst Ryan Clark wasn’t happy with the comment either.

“I’m so tired of this new breed,” Clark wrote. “What does it matter if they beat you though. Shut up man.”

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry agreed, retweeting Clark and writing, “That part.”

Steelers Say They Don’t Regret Comments

The comments from Claypool come after his fellow Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster gave the Browns a rallying cry with a statement before their playoff matchup.

“I think they’re still the same Browns teams I play every year,” Smith-Schuster said this week. “I think they’re nameless gray faces. They have a couple good players on their team, but at the end of the day, I don’t know. The Browns is the Browns.”

Smith-Schuster said after the game that he did not regret the comments.

“You know, I don’t regret what I said. I said the Browns is the Browns,” Smith-Schuster said in his postgame press conference. “They came out and they played a hell of a game. You know, there’s been games where we feel we lose them and today wasn’t our night and hopefully the same Browns will show up next week against the same opponent and go out and do the same thing they did tonight and have a hell of a game.”

In the same live session, Claypool tried to explain Smith-Schuster’s comments from his point of view.

Chase Claypool explains JuJu’s now infamous “the Browns is the Browns” quote. “The Browns are still the Browns every time we face and have to go play them and we still have to play them with the same level of respect they we would whether they’re 0-16 or 16-0” pic.twitter.com/SMy0r1HWks — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 11, 2021

“The Browns are still the Browns every time we face and have to go play them,” Claypool said. “And we still have to play them with the same level of respect that we would whether they’re 0-16 or 16-0”

Browns Didn’t Need Extra Motivation for Playoff Win

Cleveland was looking to break a playoff win drought that dated back more than a quarter-century, so they didn’t need any trash talk to get them up for the game — especially against the Steelers.

“I think the guys understand the competitive nature of all of these players and these teams,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday. “I think they are plenty motivated to play hard for their teammates and to play hard for the fans. I do not know that we need a ton of additional stuff to get excited and get ready for a game.”

Cleveland is a 10-point underdog against Kansas City this week, per Odds Shark. The total is set at 56 points — the highest of the weekend.

