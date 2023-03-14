Chase Winovich Shares ‘The Truth’ About His Time in Cleveland

On Monday, March 13, the NFL’s free agency negotiating period opened and likely deals started emerging all across the league. One such deal was defensive end Chase Winovich, who joined the Cleveland Browns a year ago in a trade with the Patriots for linebacker Mack Wilson.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Winovich is expected to sign a one-year, $2 million deal with the Houston Texans and with his departure, he posted a message to the Browns fanbase and front office.

Chase Winovich Wanted to Share ‘The Truth’ About His Time in Cleveland

I don’t owe my twitter family and supporters anything but the truth – I whole heartedly loved Cleveland and my teammates there so much. Thank you to whole @Browns org – the Haslam family, management, and all the coaches for believing me and for all the love and opportunities! — Chase Winovich (@Wino) March 13, 2023

In a lengthy message on Twitter, Winovich wanted to thank the Cleveland Browns fanbase and front office for the great experience he had there.

“I don’t owe my Twitter family and supporters anything but the truth – I wholeheartedly loved Cleveland and my teammates there so much. Thank you to whole @Browns org – the Haslam family, management, and all the coaches for believing me and for all the love and opportunities!” wrote the defensive end.

He continued, “Zeus and I will always cherish our time here in Cleveland and all the amazing relationships that we’ve made! THANK YOU, CLEVELAND!”

Zeus is Winovich’s beloved dog, a Samoyed. He told Cleveland’s News 5 in September 2022, “I bought a home here, my dog and I. I bought a house at Columbia Station, but I’ve been going to all the restaurants in the Strongsville area. I go to a bunch of restaurants in Cleveland and [been] able to get an experience, a tour of the city in a way. But I spent a lot of time in the weight room just working out, eating food, crafting my body, and trying to get ready for the season.”

Winovich finished his goodbye message for the Browns by saying that the organization “top to bottom” is “filled with [people] that are invested in seeing their players succeed.”

“I am so so so so grateful,” finished Winovich.

The Browns Fans Wish Him Well

In the replies, the Browns fans wish Winovich could have stuck around, but they wish him all the best with the Texans.

“Best of luck on the next adventure. Disappointed a long term deal didn’t work itself out in Cleveland but glad you found yourself a new home. Best of luck,” wrote one fan.

A second one added, “Well Chase [I don’t know] what happened behind the scenes, but I was hoping you would stick around. I’m happy for you and your family. Houston in nice and warm. Enjoy and ball out.”

“Class and humility. Rare qualities for a professional football player. I really enjoyed watching you at [Thomas Jefferson High School] too. Kudos!” added a third fan.

Incidently, in December 2019, a Facebook post from the West Jefferson Hills School District, where Winovich grew up, revealed that the pro football player paid off all of the students’ free and reduced lunch debt.

“Growing up in TJ, the community has always been so important to me. It’s great to be able to give back during the holidays!” the post said Winovich told them.

No wonder the Cleveland fans liked having him at their team. A fourth fan wrote, “Best luck to you, Chase! Loved having you in cleveland! True professional!”

Another fan added, “Met you at Crocker Park. You were incredibly down to earth and nice. Best wishes. Good luck in Houston, Chase!”

The NFL free agency negotiating period continues Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15 until 4 p.m. Eastern, when all deals can be finalized as it is the official start to the new season.

The Browns fans are sharply divided on how they think their team did on day one of negotiations. Many are still looking for a big move, like signing a premier safety or a wide receiver.