Browns Projected to Land Explosive Cardinals Deep Threat

The Cleveland Browns need to reload at the wide receiver position and Arizona Cardinals impending free agent Christian Kirk is a name the team could look into.

Kirk is a certified deep threat and would give the Browns a proven pass-catcher to help Baker Mayfield supply explosive plays in the passing game. Pro Football Focus projects Kirk to land with the Browns on a three-year deal worth $35 million — $24 million of that guaranteed. Here’s what PFF had to say about Kirk linking up with Cleveland:

The Browns have not been able to find a deep threat for Baker Mayfield. Anthony Schwartz was drafted to be that guy, but he had an underwhelming rookie year, leaving the Browns wide receiver room looking pretty bleak. Kirk can help open the offense up more, and if Mayfield’s shoulder is healthy, he can make the over-the-top throws following a play-action. Kirk recorded a 97.0 receiving grade when targeted receiver on deep throws (throws of 20-plus air yards).

Kirk is coming off his best year as a pro, catching 77 passes for 982 yards and five touchdowns. He has also functioned as a punt returner in the past, something the Browns could look into if they acquired him.

Kirk is only 25 but would still be the elder statesman in a receiver room that will rely on Anthony Schwartz (21) and Donovan Peoples-Jones (23).

Browns Need to Sort Out Jarvis Landry’s Situation

The Browns receiver situation would become even more of a priority this offseason if the team decides to part ways with veteran pass-catcher Jarvis Landry, who has an upcoming cap hit of $16.6 million. Landry has no guaranteed money on his deal and cutting him would result in just $1.5 million in dead cap.

Landry saw his production drop off last year as he dealt with his first trip to the IR with a knee issue. He posted 52 catches for 570 yards and two touchdowns last season — all career-lows.

There’s also the fact that Landry may not want to return, especially at a lower price. He watched the unfortunate drama with his best friend Odell Beckham Jr. unfold and didn’t sound too happy with his role in the offense last season.

“Yeah. I mean, I haven’t been getting the ball so much, either,” Landry told media members in November. “But at the end of the day, I’ve been able to do with the opportunities I’m given. Yeah, I’m battling some things but on Sunday, I always give everything that I have, and that won’t ever change.”

The Browns can’t truly sort anything out this offseason until they make certain what they are doing at the quarterback position. While the team has backed Mayfield as next year’s starter, some big-name options could be available — from Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson to Kirk Cousins.

Mayfield is due nearly $19 million for next year, which will be his final chance to prove to the Browns’ brass that he’s the quarterback of the future in Cleveland. What will help is that Mayfield should be healthy after playing through a torn labrum — among other things — last season. Mayfield had surgery on his shoulder on January 19 and is expected to be ready for training camp.

The team also is looking to negotiate a long-term deal for cornerback Denzel Ward, who is also in the final year of his contract.