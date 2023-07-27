Browns Draw Clear Line on Adding Another Wide Receiver Amid Injuries

The Cleveland Browns are a little banged up in their receiver corps but are happy with the group they’re currently rolling with.

Browns top pass-catcher Amari Cooper is currently dealing with an injury and has been limited to begin camp. He has not practiced since Sunday. The Browns are also down veteran speedster Marquise Goodwin, who has blood clots. His return timeline is currently uncertain.

Despite being down a few bodies, the Browns don’t sound overly concerned about adding another receiver to the mix.

“We’re comfortable with where we are, with the players that we have versatility in that room,” Browns head coach Stefanski said. “We’re confident with the guys we have.”

The Browns will kick off their preseason slate with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets on August 4. While it’s the official start of their preseason, most of the Browns’ key players are not expected to play in the game in what is an extra contest on Cleveland’s typical schedule.

There’s still a lot for the Browns to figure out on the back end of the depth chart. Jaelon Darden, Daylen Baldwin, Jakeem Grant, Mike Harley Jr. and Anthony Schwartz are all fringe roster players that the Browns will be looking at closely.

Browns WR Anthony Schwartz Returns to Field

Schwartz is among those battling for a roster spot and his future has been a topic of debate heading into the season. The former third-round pick has world-class speed but has yet to transform into a player who can make an impact, even on a limited basis. Schwartz has just 14 catches in two seasons for 186 yards.

What did not help his cause was missing the start of camp with a hamstring injury. However, Schwartz was activated off the non-football injury list and practiced Thursday for the first time this camp.

“Speed, we need it. He’s working his way into it,” Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore said of Schwartz. “Just glad to see him back out there smiling.”

With Goodwin’s potential return date unknown, Schwartz has an increased chance to make the roster, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. He’ll just have to build on his speed and make himself a reliable target for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Elijah Moore Feeling ‘Wanted’ With Browns

With Cooper sidelined, Moore has taken on a larger role, playing outside more than he typically does. Moore has debuted in Cleveland to rave reviews from his teammates and coaches, which is a stark contrast to the situation he was in previously with the Jets.

“It feels good. It feels good to be wanted like I said before. And I feel that every single day I’m on the field and in the building, ever since I got here,” Moore said. “So I can’t do anything but thank God. Like I said before, it’s a true blessing.”

Moore is looking to build on two decent seasons with the Jets where he totaled 80 catches for 984 yards and six scored. The Browns have utilized him all over the field early on in camp, so he’s expected to have ample opportunity to produce.