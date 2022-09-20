Proposed Trade Lands Browns Former Top 5 Pick at Position of Need

The Cleveland Browns are down a couple of pass-rushers and a deal for embattled Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell could help remedy their situation.

Ferrell has fallen out of favor with the Raiders, who selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 draft. He’s played on just over 25% of the defensive snaps this season and doesn’t have anything resembling a prominent role in the game plan week to week.

Ferrell is likely to depart next offseason and the Raiders could choose to deal him now to get something in return, albeit it won’t be much. The Browns are dealing with a slew of injuries at the defensive end position, with Jadeveon Clowney out Thursday, backup Chase Winovich on injured reserve and star Myles Garrett sitting out of practice with a neck injury.

An immediate move for Ferrell was pitched by Bleacher Report, with the Browns giving up a sixth-round pick in the deal.

“Based on his role and production, Ferrell won’t garner a big return,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote. “However, the Raiders could get something back for a player who will likely depart in 2023 free agency anyway. The Cleveland Browns, meanwhile, could be inclined to take a flier on Ferrell.”

Browns general manager Andrew Berry taking a shot on Ferrell isn’t too far-fetched. He’s shown an interest in trying to get the most out of former first-round picks who might have flamed out elsewhere, particularly on the defensive line. The team signed former Jags first-round pick Taven Bryan to a deal this offseason and brought in Malik McDowell — another former first-rounder — last offseason. Even Clowney fits that bill as the former top overall pick in the 2014 draft.

Browns Defensive Line Needs Reinforcements

Kevin Stefanski: "Our players and coaches have been very accountable" | Press Conference Coach Stefanski addresses the media on September 20th, 2022. #BrownsMedia #PressConference 2022-09-20T17:48:17Z

The immediate concern for the Browns is on the injury front. The pass-rush was much less effective when Clowney left the Week 2 contest against the Jets and Garrett being banged up won’t help.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was uncertain if Garrett — who is one sack away from setting the franchise record for sacks — would be ready to go on Thursday against the Steelers.

“We will see. Again, I mentioned it before, these Thursday night games, sometimes it is hard for guys to make it. We will take every hour as they come,” Stefanski told reporters on Tuesday.

The lack of Garrett’s presence would be a huge hole for the Browns defense, which is looking to get its secondary on track after a disappointing showing against the Jets. Garrett carries an elite grade of 91.9 of Pro Football Focus and is consistently among the highest-graded defenders in football week to week.

Browns Set to Start Rookie DE Alex Wright

With Clowney and Winovich out, a lot of the load will fall on rookie Alex Wright, who draws the start. Wright played 30 snaps on Sunday against the Jets but didn’t register a tackle.

“Similar to what we were talking about earlier, these are young players who we are asking a lot of them right away,” Stefanski said. “Alex in particular really has responded. He has made plays in these games. He has gotten his hands on balls. He is very active. A young player, he is going to make his mistakes like you would expect but really think highly of the young man.”

The Browns face the Steelers on Thursday in their first AFC North tilt of the season. Both teams are 1-1, with Cleveland entering the matchup as a five-point favorite.