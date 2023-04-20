Cleveland Browns Mourn Their Teammate’s Death

Former Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith died this week at the age of 31. His teammates remembered and mourned him as one of the nicest players they ever played with.

DE Chris Smith’s Time in Cleveland Was Marred by Tragedy

Chris Smith’s death was first reported on Twitter by his high school, West Rowan High School in North Carolina. The news was confirmed by local NBC affiliate WCNC. The cause of death is not yet known.

Smith played four years at the University of Arkansas and was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2014 NFL draft. He played for the Jaguars for three seasons before joining the Cincinnati Bengals, and then later the Cleveland Browns, where he played for two seasons.

His time at Cleveland was marred by tragedy when his girlfriend Petara Cordero was killed in a car accident shortly after giving birth to their daughter. According to CNN, in September 2019, the couple had pulled over on the side of the road after a tire blowout and Cordero was hit by a car while standing on the side of the road. The woman driving the car that hit Cordero was not charged in the incident. Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported at the time that Cordero had just given birth to their daughter Haven four weeks prior to her death.

On Haven’s 2nd birthday, Smith posted photos of his daughter to Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday Haven Harris Smith!!! Daddy loves you so much!!❤️ You the big 2 today and still getting bigger lol.”

Smith is also survived by a son named Jayceon and a daughter named Alaina. In August 2020, he posted a photo of the four of them together and wrote, “I always ask God to make some better me’s #family.”

The Browns Remember Smith As ‘A Kind Soul’

We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Browns DE Chris Smith. Chris was one of the kindest people, teammates and friends we've had in our organization. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/K8HySW4erM — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 18, 2023

The Cleveland Browns’ official Twitter account posted a photo of Smith after his death was announced, calling him “one of the kindest people” the organization has ever had be a part of it.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Browns DE Chris Smith,” wrote the Browns on Twitter. “Chris was one of the kindest people, teammates and friends we’ve had in our organization. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

“Rest in Peace Chris. Condolences to all his family, friends and loved ones. We will miss you,” added Smith’s agent Drew Rosenhaus.

At the offseason program press conference, defensive end Myles Garrett was asked about Smith and he said Smith was “one of the kindest players” that Garrett ever knew.

“[I’m in] disbelief. Shocked, I was sad. It wasn’t anything I was expecting waking up to … it was just so surprising,” said Garrett.

He added, “Chris was one of the kindest players and people that I’ve ever met. He was willing to give his shirt off his back for you. He was always a great energy and just person to be around in the facility and outside the facility. It’s just hard knowing that people like that can just go at any time. You talk to ’em yesterday or today and the next day he’s gone, you just never know. You never know what people are dealing with or know what they’re struggling with.”

Our Teammate & Our Brother pic.twitter.com/Va7iyVpz5M — Seattle Sea Dragons (@XFLSeaDragons) April 18, 2023

Head coach Kevin Stefanski was also asked about Smith and he said that while he didn’t personally know Smith, he knows a lot of members of the Browns organization are mourning his loss.

“First of all, my condolences to Chris Smith’s family. That was tough news to hear today. I didn’t know the young man, but I know a lot of people in this building did. I know players played with him, so that’s just way too young. That’s a tragedy. Definitely thinking about his family today,” said Stefanski.

On Twitter, tight end David Njoku called Smith’s death “heartbreaking,” writing, “Rest in paradise, Chris Smith. Hometown hero and a brother to everyone. Such a kind soul. This is heartbreaking.”

Smith most recently played for the XFL Seattle Sea Dragons; in fact, he had just played in a game for them hours before his death.

“Chris was a powerful presence in the locker room. Loved and admired by his teammates and the coaching staff. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his entire family at this difficult time,” wrote the Sea Dragons in a statement.

Sea Dragons head coach Jim Haslett added on Twitter, “Chris was a hard worker and an all around great person. He was an important part of our Sea Dragon family and will be greatly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this time.”

Alexis Dodds, the mother of Smith’s son, posted a lengthy tribute to Instagram that said Smith “knew how to brighten up a room with [his] laugh.”

Dodds wrote,” Where do I begin? 2013 my life changed forever with out even knowing. I thank God for the 10 years of knowing you, but I thank him even more for letting us create a son, a legacy. You knew how to brighten up a room with your laugh & spirit. We have had many highs and many lows..a lot of people could never understand our relationship. But through it all, we knew we was family and loved each other deeply. I can’t believe I’m writing this right now, and idk how to tell our son, that you are gone. I promise that your legacy will live on forever! We love you, Smitty..fly high, love.”