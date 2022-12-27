Insider Suggests Browns Coaching Changes Are Coming

The Cleveland Browns coaching staff may be getting an overhaul soon, however, head coach Kevin Stefanski appears to be safe, for now.

NFL reporter Benjamin Albright took to Twitter on Tuesday, December 27 to address several questions regarding the Browns’ upcoming offseason. When asked about possible coaching changes, Allbright wrote, “Stefanski is safe but they will be making some changes to that staff.”

The comments come at the heels of the Browns’ 17-10 defeat to the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Eve. The loss dropped Cleveland’s record to 6-10 on the season, while also officially eliminating them from playoff contention.

Stefanski is safe but they will be making some changes to that staff. https://t.co/0tjYEZ7vGQ — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) December 27, 2022

An ‘Inexcusable’ Embarrassment for the Browns in 2022

Coming into the year with a re-tooled roster and quarterback Deshaun Watson waiting in the wings, Cleveland’s talent-laden roster has underperformed, despite going all-in for Watson. However, with Watson looking average at best during his brief time on the field since Week 13, the onus now must be placed on the coaching staff to turn this team around, and get Watson the tools he needs to win.

With just two games left in the 2022 season, the Browns will now use the remainder of their schedule to evaluate the roster and coaching staff heading into the offseason.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot appeared on “The Orange and Brown Talk” podcast on December 27 to discuss the season in total, and suggested the staff needs to do better at maximizing the collective talent on the roster.

“I think there were mistakes all along the way that have them here with an embarrassing record. All this money, all this talent and they have six victories right now it’s just inexcusable.”

Despite her overall assessment, Cabot also agrees that Stefanski is likely “safe” heading into the 2023 season.

“I think Kevin’s job is safe, I do not think that they would pull the plug on him when he’s only had like I said four really good, solid, reasonable games with Deshaun Watson. When you hear Deshaun Watson say that Kevin Stefanski was a reason that he came here, that’s important. I’m telling you they listen to what their star quarterback wants.”

Who Could Be on the Chopping Block in Cleveland?

While Stefanski may have some job security for now, a number of Browns coaches may be looking for new jobs next year. A tumultuous year has caused rumors to surround the Browns coaching room throughout the entire season.

Public calls have been made for a number of coaches’ jobs, with Stefanski and defensive coordinator Joe Woods getting the majority of the attention from fans and analysts. While many players have come to the defense of the coaching staff, it’s clear that time has run out and a change may be on the horizon.

Woods has had to answer to critics all season long as the Browns defense has struggled to maintain consistency throughout the year. The Woods-led defense has suffered a number of injuries to key contributors however the defensive coordinator has shouldered a majority of the blame, with the hashtag #firejoewoods often trending after Browns losses.

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt is another candidate for a pink slip this offseason. With Stefanski acting as the team’s primary play-caller, the question remains as to what exactly is Van Pelt’s role on the staff, and how is he impacting the offense? The Browns currently rank 23rd in passing yards per game, and 20th in third-down efficiency – two metrics they will look to improve upon in 2023.

The Browns will finish their season on the road against the Washington Commanders in Week 17, followed by a trip to Pittsburgh for the season finale. Both teams are in the playoff hunt giving the Browns an opportunity to play spoiler.