Browns Urged to Sign 4-Time Pro Bowl RB After Unexpected Release

The Cleveland Browns running game could use a boost for the postseason and recently released veteran Dalvin Cook is an available and intriguing option.

Cook was cut by the New York Jets on Tuesday, January 2. The move will allow Cook to sign with a playoff team. The Browns faced the Jets on Thursday in their Week 17 matchup and Cook did not play a single snap. It was the latest display of how the four-time Pro Bowler’s role has been reduced with the struggling Jets.

Cook carried the ball only 67 times for 214 yards — a 3.2-yard average — during his time with the Jets. He was released by the Minnesota Vikings this offseason after four consecutive Pro Bowl selections. He rushed for over 1,000 yards in each. Cook’s best season came in 2020. He ran for 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns. He added 44 catches for 361 yards.

Once Cook hit the open market, the idea of him signing with the Browns began to be floated.

“Dalvin cook has 67 rushes this season..the man legs are fresh AF and he knows the system,” Earl Da Pearl of 92.3 The Fan tweeted. “The Browns just ran for 100 yards for the first time since Denver. Cook immediately makes that backfield better. Go get this man right damn now.”

Browns pundit Grant Puskar also floated the idea.

“Don’t kill me, because I do not say this about every single player like some,” Puskar tweeted. “But, if I’m the Browns, I’m absolutely at least considering Dalvin Cook.

Dalvin Cook Has Connection to Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski

There is some connection between the Browns and Cook. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski — who also calls the offense — was Minnesota’s offensive coordinator back in 2019.

Cook had nothing but good things to say about Stefanski after he got the Browns head coaching gig.

“Coach Kevin has had such a positive influence in my life since I came to Minnesota,” Cook said in 2020. “He believed in me as a person and player and entrusted me with a featured role in our offense.

“Cleveland got a great one and their entire organization will benefit from his leadership.”

Cook is 28 years old and still has some tread on his tires if given an opportunity. He got limited work in New York and could serve as a nice partner for Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt.

Browns Run Game Has Been Inconsistent Without Nick Chubb

The Browns lost Nick Chubb for the season in Week 2 to a devastating knee injury. Chubb’s career mark of 5.3 yards per carry and consistent ability to make something out of nothing has been missed.

The Browns cracked 100 yards rushing in their last game. It was the first time since a November 26 contest against the Denver Broncos that Cleveland went over that mark.

“We were just able to hone in on our coaching this week and gel together,” Ford said on Monday, January 1. “O-line was clicking and we were clicking as the running back group, so I feel like that was one of the big things, being able to get that done in practice this week and go out there and do it on the field.”

Cleveland ranks No. 11 in the NFL with 119.6 rushing yards per game.