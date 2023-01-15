Browns Linked to Vikings Hulking DT Ahead of Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns need to address the defensive tackle position this offseason and a name that has been floated to fill that role is Minnesota Vikings‘ impending free agent Dalvin Tomlinson.

Tomlinson is set to be a free agent at the end of the season after a strong year, notching 42 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 13 starts. Tomlinson notched an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 77.1 this season and is as steady as they come. He was named to the All-Rookie Team in 2017 and has churned out production, rarely missing any time.

That’s something the Browns have missed tremendously in recent seasons and he’d be a welcome addition to a position group that was one of the worst in the league last season. The Browns were identified as a team that could pursue Tomlinson when he becomes available this offseason. Here’s what B/R’s Kristopher Knox had to say about a potential deal:

“Dalvin Tomlinson had a terrific season despite being surrounded by a lackluster supporting cast. The 28-year-old tallied 42 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble while not missing a single tackle. Tomlinson also logged 14 quarterback pressures for the second straight season. “With a projected market value of $8.5 million annually, Tomlinson won’t be a top-of-the-market defender. This makes him a logical target for the Browns, assuming they can clear a bit of cap space.”

Browns Defensive Line Must Be Focus of Offseason Plans

The Browns have some younger pieces at defensive tackle who have seen some time in the rotation, like Perrion Winfrey and Jordan Elliott. But a veteran presence in the middle of the line would be a huge addition to the group.

Another key piece the Browns need to add is a reliable pass-rusher opposite of Myles Garrett. Jadeveon Clowney is on his way out after a rough ending to his tenure in Cleveland, where he called out coaches and Garrett.

“That is certainly a position group that we do value and we will continue to value, no different than the offensive line on the offensive side of the ball,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in his season-ending press conference. “We will continue to invest in it and make those decisions at the appropriate time.”

Browns Still in Search of Next Defensive Coordinator

There will be a shift on the defensive side of the ball next season for the Browns, who let go of coordinator Joe Woods shortly after the season ended. Cleveland has started to interview candidates and others are on the radar, including former head coaches Brian Flores and Jim Schwartz.

”We are going to look very hard at all these candidates, and schematically, they look at our roster and they look at our tape and we can start talking ball and what we could do differently,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on January 9. “Those are all conversations to make sure that then our personnel matches up in the vision of what we want to do.”

The Browns have also interviewed Philadelphia Eagles defensive passing game coordinator Dennard Wilson and plan to interview Seattle Seahawks associate head coach/defensive assistant Sean Desai.