Trade Pitch Lands Browns 3-Time Pro-Bowl Edge Defender

The Cleveland Browns already dealt for one pass rusher from the NFC North this offseason and there is a world in which they consider another.

In Bleacher Report’s first trade block big board of 2023, Kristopher Knox listed Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter among the top-10 trade candidates in the NFL (No. 5 to be exact) and named Cleveland a top-two potential suitor for his services.

“The Minnesota Vikings have actively been moving on from quality veterans this offseason,” Knox wrote. “Hunter is entering the final year of his contract, and if Minnesota struggles early, he could be the next star to go. Trading Hunter would save $11.5 million off [of] the 2023 salary cap. That’s money Minnesota could put toward extending superstar receiver Justin Jefferson.”

“The Browns … could look to bring in another Viking if they believe a deep playoff run is possible,” Knox continued.

The price for Hunter is tricky to figure, though Minnesota was looking for at least a second-rounder in exchange for the three-time Pro Bowler during his contract dispute with the team this spring/summer. Cleveland owns its own second- and third-round selections in 2024, as well as two fifth-round picks, per the team’s official website.

Danielle Hunter Could Follow in Za’Darius Smith’s Footsteps to Cleveland

Cleveland sent the Vikings two fifth-round picks in exchange for Pro-Bowl defensive end Za’Darius Smith, a sixth-rounder and a seventh-rounder during the offseason. The Browns restructured Smith’s deal, which now runs for one year at the price of $11.7 million.

Smith will play the upcoming campaign at the age of 31 and will be seeking a multiyear deal next spring, which might not fit into Cleveland’s long-term plan. It’s reasonable to expect then that Smith is a one-year rental, which means the Browns will be looking for another edge rusher come March 2024.

If the opportunity presents itself, there could be value in seeking out Smith’s successor this year and adding him to a group of edge defenders that already includes Defensive Player of the Year candidate Myles Garrett and free agent acquisition Ogbo Okoronkwo.

Cleveland has $26.3 million in salary cap space remaining with just days until kickoff Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals and there’s no longer any ambiguity about the team’s goals — the Browns are going for it over the next couple of years. Hunter’s deal is worth $17 million in guaranteed money in 2023, which could stretch to $20 million with incentives.

Cleveland also signed former Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson this offseason to a four-year, $57 million deal. Hunter is a year younger than Tomlinson and was more productive at his position in 2022. As such, he also potentially fits into the Browns’ long-term vision better than Smith.

Danielle Hunter Offers Pro-Bowl Skill Set to Trade Suitors like Browns

Any time Hunter hasn’t been hurt over the last five seasons, he’s ended up a Pro Bowler. The defensive end earned those honors in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

He was on track to do so again with six sacks through seven games before a torn pectoral ended his 2021 campaign. Hunter missed all of 2020 with a fluke neck injury sustained during the preseason.

Hunter played all 17 games last year, amassing 34 pressures, 22 QB hits and 10.5 sacks, per Pro Football Reference. A healthy Hunter alongside the 27-year-old Garrett would set a fearsome edge for the Browns for years to come.